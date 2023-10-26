Bartone Bros Racing Entering NHRA Nevada Nationals With Unique Tactic

The Bartone Bros Racing team is ready for the NHRA Nevada Nationals running at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. With the number one plate decided in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car class for 2023, driver Sean Bellemeur, owner Tony Bartone, and tuner Steve Boggs (Killer B’s) are still motivated to finish the season strong.

“The goal the rest of the way is to scare the hell out of everyone for next year,” Bellemeur said. “I know Steve (Boggs) has some things he’s wanted to try, so now is the time to try them. Having momentum going into the offseason is important, so we want to end the season on the highest note we can.

“The conditions are tricky in Vegas. This is why I’m glad Steve (Boggs) is the crew chief. The track is really good, so you have to make power. But you’re in higher altitude, so it’s harder to make that power. It’s really dry air, so you can’t just lean the engine down and expect it to live. It’s a jigsaw puzzle for sure. Steve and the guys have lots of history here, and I’m expecting the car to make some great runs.

“Vegas is really unique. I personally enjoy it because my family typically comes out, and there’s nothing better than racing with family. The Pirate Ship has always run fast there, and the track is typically really good. I expect some really good numbers and tight racing.”

The team is scheduled to make their first run at 10:30 a.m. Friday.