Barton Bros Racing, Sean Bellemeur Ready for Top Alcohol Funny Car Battle at Texas FallNationals

Bartone Bros Racing come into the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed second in Top Alcohol Funny Car points to Doug Gordon, 765 to 723. The Killer B’s had a great September, winning three events. Driver Sean Bellemeur, Steve Boggs, and Tony Bartone have the Pirate Shipon point heading to the season-ending races.

Sean Bellemeur shared his thoughts on the Texas weekend, “Well, with Gordon winning St. Louis (last weekend), we are now behind again. We have an uphill battle, but we’re ready. Both the Gordon family and the Bartone team know it’s time to show all the cards. Leave nothing on the table. For me this is the easiest time to focus. It’s time to go do what we came for – take a run at the championship. The Killer B’s do their best when our backs are against the wall. All we can do is try to turn on win lights and we’ll see where the points fall at the end.”

Bellemeur has a winning history at the Texas Motorplex. “I love Dallas. I won my first National event there in 2015. That is a day I will never forget,” continued Bellemeur. “Since then, we have turned on a lot of win lights over the years. Personally, I’m very comfortable with the track. I raced in the Junior National Championships at the ‘Plex’ in 1996. It was one of the original ‘super tracks’ with the all concrete track. It’s a place that you have to rise to the occasion to be successful because the best in the country will be there. I love it. We’re ready!”

The Top Alcohol Funny Car driver is also competing in the JEGS Allstars competition ahead of the FallNationals.

“We have the JEGS Allstars this weekend, too, so that will be a fun race to kind of get our groove and use that, hopefully, as momentum to segway into the National race the following day. With the experience of Tony Bartone, Steve Boggs, and all the guys we just put our heads down and go to work.”