News

Barton Bros. Racing Gearing Up for 'Important' Gatornationals

Published

The Bartone Bros. Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car team is in Gainesville for the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals to run at Gainesville Raceway. 

Driver Sean Bellemeur, tuner Steve Boggs, and owner Tony Bartone (Killer B’s) are ready to start the season on the quest for #GoingFor4in24 – that is the team’s fourth national championship.

“Gainesville is important for a couple of reasons,” Bellemeur said. “First… it’s one of NHRA’s majors. The Gatornationals has such a rich history and winning in Florida is a huge addition to the trophy case. Second, with it being NHRA’s first national event of the season all the teams are looking to start off strong. We are looking to pick up where we left off at the end of 2023. The car was fast, Steve and the boys were making the car a rocket and I was driving well. My blood is pumping at the thought of getting back behind the wheel, having the body lowered down over me, and letting the clutch pedal out.

“The right lane in Gainesville holds such a special place in my heart. We set the national record in 2019 in the final against my bud Doug Gordon in the final on the 10-year anniversary of my mother’s passing. There were a lot of emotions, and everything just came together in the best way. It was an absolute highlight of my career.

“The weather in Gainesville is typically tricky. Our run schedule is usually a mess so staying focused is important. That’s when I lean on my team. They are professional, experienced, and have delt with pretty much every situation out there. We will bring everything we’ve got if and when we hit the racetrack.”

The Bartone Bros. Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car, the Pirate Ship, is scheduled to make its first hit at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

