Bandimere Speedway Racing This Weekend, But Not Without Restrictions

While it appears that things are back to normal at Bandimere Speedway’s drag racing facility west of Denver, nothing could be further from the truth. Finally, after meeting with the Jefferson County Health Department early in the week, followed by attempts to comply with the restrictions being placed on the drag strip due to the current COVID-19, the track was ultimately able to get re-approved for this weekend to hold limited-capacity event as it has been, with approval, since May.

Removed from the weekend’s schedule was a Roll Racing event on Saturday evening since it would have clearly violated the capacity restriction placed on the speedway by Jeffco Health. Many of the racers who would have come to this event have street cars that they drive every day. The speedway hosts a couple of special events each year for this particular demographic as an alternative location for their need for speed and possible street racing activities.

“Thankfully, we are able to host our Jr. Drag Racing Series this weekend for kids ages five to 17 as they are excited to be outdoors in an activity they love with their families,” states the Bandimere family. “Watching these kids interact with their friends in healthy competition, even through all the required self-distancing restrictions, is rewarding for everyone.”

Racing events planned for the weekend are:

July 31 – Club Race

August 1 – Junior/Vintage Drag Race Association

August 2 – Junior/King Street Race

The remainder of the speedway’s 2020 schedule has not been confirmed. However, the 62-year-old facility’s signature event, the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, has already been postponed twice with the future date unsure. This event draws race fans from all over the world and puts nearly $15 million into the local economy.

