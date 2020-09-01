Bandimere Speedway Invites Public to ‘Stop The COVID Chaos’ Rally

The Bandimere family is proud to invite the public to their “Stop the COVID Chaos” Rally on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6pm at Bandimere Speedway. Join with the family as they celebrate God and country and the people of the great State of Colorado.

Gates open at 5:00pm, with the rally starting at 6:00pm. The highlight of the event will be at the conclusion when all attendees will be invited to go onto the track racing surface for a photo. Everyone is encouraged to bring their United States and Colorado flags and dress in red, white, and blue for the photo.

The rally is co-hosted by the Bandimere Family, Patrick Neville, Michelle Malkin, and Randy Corporon.

There will be a brief presentation to explain further why the Bandimere family has decided to file a lawsuit since Governor Polis has not honored the spirit of the emergency powers law by repeatedly extending and expanding his authority and, regardless, because his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders are unconstitutional. Patrick Neville and Michelle Malkin will say a few words about their similar lawsuit, which the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear on Friday.

Co-hosts and members of the media will be making some passes down the famous “Thunder Mountain” quarter-mile. All local media personalities are invited to attend the rally and, if they choose to do so, challenge one of the co-hosts to a safe, supervised run down the race track in one of Bandimere’s challenge cars.

“We hope to see you at Bandimere Speedway on Tuesday, September 1,” the family said, “but if you cannot be there yourself, please tell your friends and family and co-workers so they can attend the ‘Stop the COVID Chaos’ Rally and “Stand With Bandimere Speedway.'”

