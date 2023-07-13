Connect with us

News

Bandimere Family Announces Intentions For New Track In 2025

Published

This weekend marks a significant milestone as Bandimere Speedway hosts its final Mile-High Nationals ahead of its closure later this year. The family-owned track, however, is far from ending its legacy in the world of drag racing. According to The Denver Post, John Bandimere Jr. announced plans for a new larger facility in 2025 during a pre-event press conference on Tuesday, July 12th.

“There’s no question, they’re building a lot of houses around us. But that’s not why we’re leaving. We need more space,” Bandimere Jr. clarified to The Denver Post, dismissing speculation that residential development was forcing them out.

The current speedway, boasting a 65-year-old history, occupies about 100 acres. It has been grappling with looming parking challenges due to the growing popularity of the sport and increasing development in the valley. The Bandimere family has set their sights on two different locations near Denver International Airport (DIA), where they plan to establish a new speedway on approximately 1,100 acres.

With the land deal for the current speedway moving ahead smoothly, Bandimere mentioned that the buyer, though undisclosed due to a confidentiality agreement, is linked to the automotive industry. This suggests that the land will continue its long-standing relationship with motor vehicles.

As the Bandimere family bids farewell to their historic speedway, they are equally excited about the planned facility. The new speedway will feature modern-day amenities, a stark contrast to the current setup. This includes restrooms, running water, and comfortable grandstands. Plans are also in the pipeline for a go-kart track and possibly a road course for racing car enthusiasts.

While the Bandimere name might not headline the new facility, the family’s commitment to the sport and its community remains unwavering. John “Sporty” Bandimere III, a member of the track’s executive team, stated, “Whether we own the new facility or not really doesn’t matter to us. We want a place for this [racing] community to go — to watch events, to compete in events, to be a part of it.”

While the final chapter of Bandimere Speedway on Thunder Mountain draws to a close, a thrilling new beginning awaits the Bandimere family and the drag racing community in 2025.

