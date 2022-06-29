Baja Vida Snacks Joins Tony Stewart Racing

Baja Vida Snacks has partnered with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, with the California-based company highlighting its line of all-natural Baja Vida Beef Jerky on the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car of three-time champion Matt Hagan.

Baja Vida Snacks will serve as the primary sponsor of Hagan during the NHRA Midwest Nationals Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. The sky blue car design will feature Baja Vida Snacks on the sides of Hagan’s 11,000-horsepower machine with Baja Vida Beef Jerky emblazoned on the nose. For all other races, Baja Vida Snacks will be featured in an associate partner position on each side of the rear wing.

“Racing is an adventure, and nothing stirs the senses quite like an 11,000-horsepower Funny Car going more than 330 mph in a thousand feet,” said Will Dryden, general manager, Baja Vida Snacks. “It’s visceral and vibrant, and the fans are immersed in the culture. The NHRA is a great place for Baja Vida to be, and we have an excellent partner in Tony Stewart Racing to help showcase our lineup of Baja Vida Beef Jerky to fans who are as passionate about racing as we are about creating delicious, quality food.”

Baja Vida Snacks was formed in 2019 with products influenced by the culture of the Baja Peninsula, where freshness and adventure abound. Its line of beef jerky has been a staple since the company’s inception, all of which are Baja inspired and support “The Flavor of Adventure”. Baja Vida Beef Jerky launched with five core flavors – Traditional, Lime & Serrano, Sweet Orange, Salsa Fresca and Churro. Two additional flavors were added in 2021 – Crackin’ Pepper and Street Taco. Baja Vida Snacks also offers a variety of beef sticks, dried mangos and seasonings.

Made to be a part of the adventure, Baja Vida Snacks are delicious, satisfying, and easy to take on the go. They’re also lower in sodium, made with little to no sugar, are gluten free, have no MSG, no preservatives and no added hormones or nitrates. Baja Vida Beef Jerky can be found online at BajaVida.com. Come August, Baja Vida Snacks will also be available at all Menards locations.

“We’re proud to have Baja Vida Snacks join our race team. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality fits perfectly within our organization,” said team owner Tony Stewart. “In racing, we’re always on the go, so having a healthy snack that’s packed with protein and tastes good is a must-have. We keep Baja Vida Beef Jerky stocked in our transporters and at our shop. It’s never out of reach.”

Hagan, a winner of three Funny Car events so far this season to put himself in the thick of another championship run, is already a fan of Baja Vida Snacks and its beef jerky, in particular.

“I’ve had the privilege of sampling a variety of flavors of Baja Vida Beef Jerky,” Hagan said. “They offer bold flavors and their products contain preservative-free ingredients to help fuel my body before strapping into the car. I’m looking forward to Baja Vida Snacks joining us here in the world of drag racing because there’s nothing else like it.”

