Baehr, Buchanan and Walker Stand Out at 25th Annual No Box Bonanza Reloaded

Racers from Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and other states rolled in ready to take on some of the toughest competition in the country at the 25th Annual No Box Bonanza Reloaded, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

They had their sights set on a giant $113,575.00 guaranteed purse, and as expected, the competition was intense and incredible.

When dew filled the air on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, the final round of eliminations, featuring Rich Baehr of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Steve Collier of Huber, Heights, Ohio, was moved to Saturday. Baehr was ready on the starting line with an .012 reaction time and traveled to a 6.25 and the Summit Motorsports Park Winner’s Circle after Collier turned on the red light. The promised payout for Friday was $7,500 for the winner and $3,000 for the runner-up.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, A.J. Buchanan of Vickey, Ohio, who was recently crowned the 2023 Summit Motorsports Park Edelbrock Pro champion, took his usual cool, calm and collected approach to arrive at a .005 reaction time, a 5.86 elapsed time and the win over Bill Kinsey of Meadville, Pennsylvania, who clocked a 6.67. The guaranteed payout for Saturday was $20,000 for the winner and $7,500 for the runner-up.

Lucas Walker, who made the trip all the way from Murray, Kentucky, met Rick Baehr of Smyrna, Tennessee, in the final round of eliminations on Sunday, Oct, 1, 2023. Walker paired a .010 reaction time with a 5.89 elapsed time to defeat Baehr, Friday’s winner, who turned in a 6.22 to runner-up for this race. The advertised payout for Sunday was $7,500 for the winner and $3,000 for the runner-up.

“Rick Baehr, A.J. Buchanan and Lucas Walker are extraordinary racers, and they clearly exhibited their expertise at the 25th Annual No Box Bonanza Reloaded at Summit Motorsports Park,” said Bill Bader Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. “They didn’t expect any easy rounds, and they earned each of their round wins. That is certainly worth celebrating.”