Baddest Baggers Hitting the Track at Cash Days

|Mike Beland—of Harley-Davidson hot rod shop A1 Cycles—has quickly built a legendary event with his “Cash Days” at Shelby, North Carolina’s Shadyside Dragway. In only the third year for the race, it and its $25,000 purse are clearly the focus of the trash-talking Bagger drag racing community. April 25-26 will be time for that talk to hit the pavement and get real, and there will be no place else to be for lovers of motorcycle drag racing.
“Cash Days 3 is the biggest and richest Harley race in the world the last three years running, and gets better every year!” said Beland, who’s as famous for his shop videos as he is for building and hustling badass Harleys down the dragstrip. “These turbo Harleys are making over 300 horsepower now, but no one will truly say,” says Beland with a wink.
You will not want to miss these amazing Baggers hiking the front wheel high and long. But it’s not just Baggers.
“All Harleys are welcome,” said Beland. “There’s a class for everyone, from first-timer to pro! Don’t want to race? Twenty dollars gets you in the stands and full pit access to the fastest street Harleys in the world!”
Big time Bagger Braggarts Jason Broski, “Burnout Bruce” Emmanual, Jeremy Justice, Rick Hunnicutt, Jeremy Williamson and the Turbo Town crew, Dwayne Gee, Chuck Ragan, Keith Evans, Khole Sellers, Chaz Kennedy, Victor Gotay and more are all expected to hustle their sick grocery getters at Shadyside. Hardened Sportsmen and bagless racers, such as Bryce Creek, Chad Trayner, Chris Ussery, Clayton Danford, Joe Perry, Casey Smith, and more, are expected to roll in, race, and have fun, as fun is a huge part of the Cash Days experience.
Classes include Pro Bagger, Street Bagger, True Street Bagger, DMR Hot Street, Non-Bagger, and ET bracket racing. Test and tune start on Thursday, with gates opening at 5:00 pm and the track hot at 6:00 pm. Gates open at 12:00 noon on Friday with the track hot at 5:00 pm. Gates open at 9:00 am Saturday with the track hot at 12:00 noon.
Visit the track website here.
Mike Beland and A1 Cycles thank S&S CYCLE, STAR RACING, DEATH METAL RACING, MAXX ECU, SUPER DUPER MOTORCYCLES, SNIPES MACHINE, CAL TIRE, MURRAY PERFORMANCE, ALL AMERICAN CYCLE, ALL HARLEY WORLD SHOOTOUT, G FORCE RACING, GRC, T MAN PERFORMANCE, JET HOT COATINGS, DRAG V TWIN, HIGH VOLTAGE HARLEY DAVIDSON, INFRASTRUCTURE UTILITIES AND MANAGEMENT, C&S MACHINE WORKS, and IMPACT WIRING SOLUTIONS.
This story was originally published on April 22, 2025.