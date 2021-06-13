B. Torrence, Force and Stanfield Conquer NHRA New England Nationals in Epping

In a thrilling final round between teammates, the legendary John Force knocked off Robert Hight in Funny Car at New England Dragway, powering to his 153rd career victory on Sunday at the TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila.

Billy Torrence (Top Fuel) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) also won in their respective categories at the sixth race of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Force, NHRA’s all-time wins leader, went 3.972-seconds at 327.51 mph in his 11,000-horsepower PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Chevrolet Camaro SS to edge out teammate Hight’s 3.993 at 323.35. It gives the John Force Racing team its third straight win in 2021 and hands Force his second victory of the year. Force, who is now second in points, got past Cory Lee, J.R. Todd, and Terry Haddock to reach the final round for the 259th time in his career. He never trailed against Hight, winning for the second time in Epping and picking up the victory in Funny Car’s 900th career race.

“(The win) represents a team effort. You have to look at both of these cars and all the people that take care of me, that’s what it’s all about,” said Force, who has won two of the last three races this year. “Robert helps me so much trying to help me back in the driver’s seat where I don’t suck so bad and, right now, I’ve got a car and I won today, and I did my job. I want to thank all the people in Epping for coming back and I want to thank Daniel Hood for a great tune-up, and (Tim) Fabrisi for fixing the cockpit in my car.”

Coming off a win at the most recent event, Hight advanced to his third final this year and 83rd in his career on Sunday, beating Alexis DeJoria, local favorite and points leader Bob Tasca III and Tim Wilkerson.

B. Torrence, who qualified No. 1, finished off his standout Top Fuel weekend in Epping with a victory, beating Mike Salinas on a holeshot in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster. B. Torrence went 3.827 at 324.44 to Salinas’ 3.816 at 325.37, but the Texan was slightly quicker on the starting line to earn his first victory of 2021 and seventh in his career. Following back-to-back wins by his son, Steve, the defending three-time world champ and points leader, it was B. Torrence who impressed throughout the weekend at New England Dragway. He knocked off Joe Morrison and Antron Brown and then did his job on the starting line in the final round.

“I’ll tell you what, number one, I’ve got to thank the good Lord for watching over me and, number two, I’ve got thank those Capco boys, and the elation is I won a trophy for my little granddaughter,” said B. Torrence, who picked up his first win at the track. “Steve’s been winning all the trophies for her and the old man will finally show up with one now. This place, I love it. The fans here are outstanding.”

Salinas, who qualified second, reached his first final round this year and sixth in his career thanks to victories against Buddy Hull, Doug Kalitta, and S. Torrence.

Facing off with a class legend in the finals, Stanfield again came through with a clutch performance, beating four-time world champ Greg Anderson with a run of 6.576 at 209.88 in his Janac Brothers Chevrolet Camaro. Stanfield’s first career victory came a year ago when he beat Jeg Coughlin Jr. in the final round, and his second came on Sunday against Anderson. He reached the championship round with round wins against Alan Prusiensky, Richie Stevens, and Mason McGaha before leading Anderson from start to finish in the finals.

“It’s been a lot of hard work from all the guys on the team,” said Stanfield, who jumped to second in points. “They’ve been working a lot on this hot rod and I’ve been trying to do my best to do my job behind the wheel. It all gelled together today. Getting to race somebody you grew up watching do well over the years, it’s cool to race him and beat him, so we’re happy.”

Anderson, the No. 1 qualifier and points leader in the class, beat John Gaydosh, Troy Coughlin Jr., and Matt Hartford to pick up his third final-round berth in 2021 and 161st in his career.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action June 24-27 with the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

EPPING, N.H. — Final finish order (1-16) at the ninth annual TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila at New England Dragway. The race is the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

1. Billy Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Joe Morrison; 12. Buddy Hull.

FUNNY CAR:

1. John Force; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Terry Haddock; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Jim Campbell; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Cory Lee; 13. Blake Alexander.

PRO STOCK:

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Matt Hartford; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Dallas Glenn; 8. Richie Stevens; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Bob Benza; 13. John Gaydosh Jr; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Deric Kramer.

EPPING, N.H. — Sunday’s final results from the ninth annual TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila at New England Dragway. The race is the sixth of 22 in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Billy Torrence, 3.827 seconds, 324.44 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.816 seconds, 325.37 mph.

Funny Car — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.972, 327.51 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.993, 323.35.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.576, 209.88 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.577, 209.92.

Super Stock — Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.108, 128.97 def. Justin Picillo, Pontiac Firebird, 9.414, 140.93.

Stock Eliminator — John Gray, chevy Camaro, 9.667, 135.48 def. John Shaul, Plymouth Fury, 9.776, 135.58.

Super Comp — Amanda Boicesco, Dragster, 8.943, 174.75 def. Heather Fetch, Dragster, 8.897, 172.92.

Super Gas — John Labbous Jr., Chevy Corvette, 10.253, 128.02 def. Iggie Boicesco, Corvette, Broke.

Super Street — John Harper, Chevy BelAir, 10.896, 140.17 def. Raymond Knight, Ford Mustang, 10.894, 133.30.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Nick Meloni, Dragster, 6.822, 174.12 def. Kyle Cultrera, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

EPPING, N.H. — Final round-by-round results from the ninth annual TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila at New England Dragway, the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.773, 324.98 def. Brittany Force, 3.843, 319.07; Doug Kalitta, 3.842, 293.98 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.080, 292.96; Leah Pruett, 3.771, 324.28 def. Justin Ashley, 4.063, 274.78; Mike Salinas, 3.813, 325.22 def. Buddy Hull, 6.295, 99.49; Billy Torrence, 4.519, 220.55 def. Joe Morrison, 5.660, 127.91; Steve Torrence, 3.742, 328.14 def. Clay Millican, 4.111, 218.48;

QUARTERFINALS — Salinas, 3.792, 324.36 def. Kalitta, 4.300, 197.74; B. Torrence, 3.837, 326.79 def. Brown, 3.850, 319.22; S. Torrence, 3.823, 320.13 def. Pruett, 3.811, 323.12;

SEMIFINALS — B. Torrence, 3.871, 313.15 was unopposed; Salinas, 3.826, 320.81 def. S. Torrence, 4.873, 159.44;

FINAL — B. Torrence, 3.827, 324.44 def. Salinas, 3.816, 325.37.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.935, 327.11 was unopposed; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.960, 324.90 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.111, 312.71; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.279, 211.03 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 6.092, 114.54; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.214, 253.23 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.292, 263.20; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.336, 287.78 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.717, 193.54; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.994, 322.88 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.027, 321.73; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.492, 206.10 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 10.409, 73.61;

QUARTERFINALS — Haddock, No Time Recorded was unopposed; Hight, 3.972, 324.36 def. Tasca III, 10.095, 86.22; Wilkerson, 3.956, 324.44 def. Hagan, 3.983, 328.06; Force, 3.957, 329.18 def. Todd, 4.006, 319.98;

SEMIFINALS — Force, 3.975, 324.83 def. Haddock, 4.199, 296.96; Hight, 4.022, 322.27 def. Wilkerson, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Force, 3.972, 327.51 def. Hight, 3.993, 323.35.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.578, 209.30 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 7.837, 128.73; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.589, 209.49 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.578, 209.88; Richie Stevens, Camaro, 6.617, 209.30 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 19.076, 42.60; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.590, 209.88 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.610, 210.21; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 210.28 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 8.685, 113.24; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.555, 210.21 def. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, 6.743, 205.13; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.573, 209.20 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.49; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.550, 210.21 def. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.664, 208.36;

QUARTERFINALS — M. McGaha, 6.584, 209.07 def. Glenn, 6.613, 208.71; Stanfield, 6.583, 209.52 def. Stevens, 6.668, 208.94; Anderson, 6.562, 209.95 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.603, 209.30; Hartford, 6.576, 209.39 def. Enders, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Stanfield, 6.595, 209.59 def. M. McGaha, 6.616, 207.40; Anderson, 6.583, 209.26 def. Hartford, 9.941, 90.78;

FINAL — Stanfield, 6.576, 209.88 def. Anderson, 6.577, 209.92.

EPPING, N.H. — Point standings (top 10) following the ninth annual TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila at New England Dragway, the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 606; 2. Antron Brown, 444; 3. Billy Torrence, 391; 4. Shawn Langdon, 354; 5. Brittany Force, 341; 6. Doug Kalitta, 330; 7. Justin Ashley, 283; 8. Josh Hart, 278; 9. Clay Millican, 270; 10. Leah Pruett, 267.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 495; 2. John Force, 480; 3. J.R. Todd, 450; 4. Robert Hight, 423; 5. Matt Hagan, 375; 6. Ron Capps, 372; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 364; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 325; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 305; 10. Terry Haddock, 221.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 543; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 438; 3. Mason McGaha, 402; 4. Deric Kramer, 390; 5. Erica Enders, 388; 6. Matt Hartford, 373; 7. Dallas Glenn, 343; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 321; 9. Kyle Koretsky, 312; 10. Chris McGaha, 240.

