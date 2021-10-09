B. Force, Hight, Anderson and Johnson Claim Provisional No. 1 Spots in Dallas

Brittany Force rocketed to both ends of the track record on Friday at Texas Motorplex, blasting to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel at the 36th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Robert Hight (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 17th of 20 races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and the fourth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force made the fifth-quickest run in NHRA history in her 11,000-horsepower Monster Energy dragster, powering to a run of 3.637-seconds at 335.32 mph to jump to the top and collect the $15,000 bonus awarded on Friday night to the low qualifier in the final session. It was also the seventh-fastest run in Top Fuel history. If it holds, it would give Force her 11th No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 31st in her career. Her streak of eight straight No. 1 qualifiers was snapped at the most recent race in St. Louis, but Force and her team got right back on track on Friday in Dallas.

“That was a killer run,” Force said. “We were going for mid-3.60s, so when they told me what I ran on the top end, that was really impressive. With (crew chief) David Grubnic and Mac Savage, you can’t put that past them. They’re capable of running crazy numbers and setting records. We’re off to a good start to this weekend and the great thing is we get two more qualifying runs (Saturday).”

Points leader Steve Torrence drove to the second spot after going 3.678 at 326.48. The Texan is the defending winner of the event and has won at his home track at two of the past three years. Mike Salinas took third after his 3.680 at 330.47.

In Funny Car, Hight ended Friday night under the lights at Texas Motorplex in impressive fashion with his run of 3.878 at 331.94 in his 11,000-horsepower AAA Texas Chevrolet Camaro SS. Should that hold, Hight would clinch his second No. 1 qualifier this season and 70th in his career. After struggling in recent races, Hight made the quickest run in each qualifying session, with his second run giving him the $15,000 bonus for the quickest run and a thrilling double-up for John Force Racing. Hight is seeking his third win of the season.

Ron Capps made a standout run earlier in the second session and is currently second after going 3.882 at 329.34, and Cruz Pedregon is third with a 3.892 at 325.14. Defending world champ and points leader Matt Hagan, who won the most recent race in St. Louis, went 3.897 at 332.34 and is fourth.

Anderson continued to be a dominant force in qualifying in Pro Stock, rolling to the No. 1 position after going 6.553 at 209.23 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. If it holds, it would give the points leader his 10th No. 1 qualifier in 15 Pro Stock races and 116 in his career. Anderson made the quickest run in both qualifying sessions, with the run under the lights also giving him a $2,500 bonus. Of course, Anderson wants to finish the deal this weekend to not only help his chances for a fifth world title, but give him 98 career wins, which would be the most in Pro Stock history.

Rookie Dallas Glenn is currently in the second spot after going 6.567 at 209.14. Defending world champ Erica Enders went 6.571 at 206.67 to sit in the third spot.

Points leader Johnson made his first pass count on Friday in Pro Stock Motorcycle, going to the No. 1 position with a run of 6.756 at 198.44 on his Mac Rak Suzuki. Johnson is on track to clinch the top spot for the third time this season, which would be by far a career-best in a single season for the veteran. He entered the weekend 17 points ahead of Angelle Sampey and made a strong run to get going. Johnson has led at every stop in the Countdown as he seeks his first world championship and third win this season.

Defending world champ Matt Smith, who is 30 points out of first, is currently second after his run of 6.772 at 200.83, setting the track speed record. He also earned the $1,500 bonus check from Texas Motorplex after making the quickest run of the second qualifying session under the lights. Sampey is third after running 6.809 at 197.74.

Qualifying continues at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

ENNIS, Texas — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 36th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.637 seconds, 335.32 mph; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.678, 326.48; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.680, 330.47; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.687, 329.58; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.715, 327.98; 6. Josh Hart, 3.728, 325.14; 7. Antron Brown, 3.743, 326.79; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.754, 321.88; 9. Doug Kalitta, 3.795, 321.88; 10. Alex Laughlin, 3.796, 320.66; 11. Clay Millican, 3.809, 287.23; 12. Leah Pruett, 3.897, 268.81; 13. Krista Baldwin, 3.998, 307.79; 14. Buddy Hull, 4.220, 283.79; 15. Joe Morrison, 4.328, 215.20; 16. Keith Murt, 4.832, 164.29.

Not Qualified: 17. Mitch King, 7.243, 83.68.

Funny Car — 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 331.94; 2. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.882, 329.34; 3. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.892, 325.14; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.897, 332.34; 5. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.911, 330.80; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.917, 327.51; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.936, 327.27; 8. Jim Campbell, Charger, 3.974, 316.08; 9. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.986, 320.05; 10. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.061, 310.55; 11. John Force, Camaro, 4.122, 248.43; 12. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.183, 248.75; 13. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.183, 247.43; 14. Dale Creasy Jr.,

Charger, 4.227, 273.05; 15. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.298, 231.87; 16. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.537, 293.28.

Not Qualified: 17. Todd Simpson, 7.199, 95.93; 18. Jack Wyatt, broke.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.553, 209.23; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.567, 209.14; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.571, 206.67; 4. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.580, 209.56; 5. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.591, 207.24; 6. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.602, 208.94; 7. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.603, 208.01; 8. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.604, 206.26; 9. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.611, 208.62; 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.614, 208.33; 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 208.52; 12. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro,

6.623, 206.42; 13. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.632, 205.69; 14. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.643, 207.46; 15. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.662, 208.10; 16. Richie Stevens, Camaro, 6.680, 205.47.

Not Qualified: 17. Cristian Cuadra, 6.688, 206.35; 18. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.746, 205.32; 19. John Callahan, 9.254, 101.19; 20. Marty Robertson, 11.061, 99.40.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.756, 198.44; 2. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.772, 200.83; 3. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.809, 197.74; 4. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.854, 198.73; 5. Chris Bostick, 6.878, 197.22; 6. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.890, 196.02; 7. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.890, 195.73; 8. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.894, 194.32; 9. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.896, 196.24; 10. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.898, 197.08; 11. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.907, 195.70; 12. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.924, 193.77; 13. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.940, 198.76; 14. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.949, 193.13; 15. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.962, 195.25; 16. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 6.991, 192.41. Not Qualified: 17. Kelly Clontz, 6.992, 191.24; 18. David Barron, 7.189, 180.19; 19. Michael Ray, 17.121, 33.31.

