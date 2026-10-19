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Automotive Racing Products Adds Support To Annual California Hot Rod Reunion

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Photo courtesy of ARP

The upcoming California Hot Rod Reunion presented by Good Vibrations Motorsports will benefit from special bonus cash awards from Automotive Racing Products (ARP) worth $12,500. These include $1,000 for the winners of Top Fuel and Funny Car, $500 for AA/FA and additional $250 awards for Heritage Series Groups 1 and 2, Pro Mod, and other classes. 

The industry-leading fastener manufacturing firm is also sponsoring specialty awards for fan favorite longest D/G wheelstand and back-up girl competition – which will be voted on by race fans via cell phone.

First held in 1992, the October 23-25 event at the historic Famoso Dragstrip now includes NHRA Heritage Series racing, the always-popular Cacklefest of vintage fuel cars, and the Nitro Revival social gathering of racers – including many drag racing legends.

Event promoter Blake Bowser said, “ARP’s support gives our competitors the recognition they deserve for a hard-fought year of competition, while reinforcing the importance of the teams, families and sponsors who keep traditional drag racing alive.”

Special “Bonus Participant” stickers have been created to qualify CHRR contestants for the cash awards and will be made available at the track. 

For details on ARP’s 5,500-plus high performance fastener kits go to www.ARPcatalog.com. Catalogs will also be distributed at the event and are available free upon request. All 800-826-3045 for personalized technical assistance.

This story was originally published on October 19, 2026. Drag Illustrated

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