Auto Imagery Offers Drag Racing Fans Opportunity to Own Same Art as Their Favorite Drivers

The talented photographers of Auto Imagery have collected images from every NHRA national event for nearly five decades. The long-standing, widely respected group continues to accumulate an incredible visual catalog of drag racing history with each event, and this gathering of images allows the team to put together a commemorative poster collage for each of the winning racers.

Richard Shute, the owner and president of Auto Imagery, Inc., has hand delivered hundreds of collages over the years to the victorious drivers and teams, each of whom receive the poster with open arms and expressions of gratitude.

“It’s just something we really enjoy doing for the racer, and the really cool thing is that it’s something they’ve come to expect as part of winning a national event,” said Shute, who has one of his skilled graphic artists design the poster collages following each race. “The most special thing about this sport is the people within it, and it’s an honor to bring their achievements to light.”

Many racers, both Pro and Sportsman, have these posters framed and hung in their home or race shop, and drag racing fans can view and purchase prints of the exact same piece as a keepsake of their own. The collages are available in various sizes for print (a smaller-sized 12×18, the 16×24 standard size, or the great size of 24×36). The customer may also choose to purchase the digital version to use as a screensaver or background on a computer, tablet, or cell phone.

Customers are encouraged to order now to avoid the holiday rush.

A wide range of collages are available at AutoImagery.com and date back to 2010. Offerings include memorable victories for such drivers as reigning Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, 16-time Funny Car champ John Force, four-time Pro Stock series titlists Greg Anderson and Erica Enders, the emotional first win of Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Jianna Salinas in 2019, Sportsman aces David Rampy, Peter Biondo and Dan Fletcher through the years, and many, many more. View them all at AutoImagery.com.

