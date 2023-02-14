Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Auto Imagery Confirms Top Photographers for 2023; Alex Owens Promoted to Director of Business Relations

Published

Joe McHugh photo

Rhonda McCole

Respected NHRA photography powerhouse Auto Imagery, Inc. has confirmed that it will step into the 2023 season of NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series with a team of reliable, experienced, high-quality photographers as well as a very strong grasp on meeting and exceeding customer expectations.
 
Rhonda McCole, an ace photographer who began shooting motorsports in 2001 and joined the Auto Imagery team more than a decade ago, was appointed to the role of Lead Photographer when Auto Imagery owner Richard Shute (feature image) retired at the end of 2021. McCole took the lead and ran with it, capturing some of the greatest side-by-side racing in motorsports and producing emotion-evoking images of drivers and crew members in the pit area and staging lanes. McCole will continue as Lead Photographer moving into the season ahead.
 
Alex Owens, who joined the Auto Imagery team as a photographer in 2012, will continue to nab captivating images trackside with a unique eye for wheel-standing Stock and Super Stock cars and the various NHRA Sportsman entries at national events. Owens has also been promoted to Director of Business Relations, and he will be on-site at each event to ensure the Auto Imagery clients receive the utmost in customer service.
 

Alex Owens

“I’m really excited about this new structure,” said Shute, who continues to oversee the operation – but from the role of owner rather than on-site photographer. “Last season, Alex began to really take the lead on interacting with our valued clients and customers, and he showed right away that he had a skill for it. His ability to manage the business side of things, in addition to being a great photographer, makes him a truly valuable part of our team.
 
“Between Alex and Rhonda, I have the assurance that the photos will be great and the customer will be happy. That’s the bottom line in this business – great photos and happy clients. I’m confident that we will continue to have both of those things in the years ahead with the team that we have in place, and as a team, we look forward to providing more amazing images for the drag racing community for years to come.”
 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.