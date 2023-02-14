Auto Imagery Confirms Top Photographers for 2023; Alex Owens Promoted to Director of Business Relations

Respected NHRA photography powerhouse Auto Imagery, Inc. has confirmed that it will step into the 2023 season of NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series with a team of reliable, experienced, high-quality photographers as well as a very strong grasp on meeting and exceeding customer expectations.



Rhonda McCole, an ace photographer who began shooting motorsports in 2001 and joined the Auto Imagery team more than a decade ago, was appointed to the role of Lead Photographer when Auto Imagery owner Richard Shute (feature image) retired at the end of 2021. McCole took the lead and ran with it, capturing some of the greatest side-by-side racing in motorsports and producing emotion-evoking images of drivers and crew members in the pit area and staging lanes. McCole will continue as Lead Photographer moving into the season ahead.



Alex Owens, who joined the Auto Imagery team as a photographer in 2012, will continue to nab captivating images trackside with a unique eye for wheel-standing Stock and Super Stock cars and the various NHRA Sportsman entries at national events. Owens has also been promoted to Director of Business Relations, and he will be on-site at each event to ensure the Auto Imagery clients receive the utmost in customer service.



“I’m really excited about this new structure,” said Shute, who continues to oversee the operation – but from the role of owner rather than on-site photographer. “Last season, Alex began to really take the lead on interacting with our valued clients and customers, and he showed right away that he had a skill for it. His ability to manage the business side of things, in addition to being a great photographer, makes him a truly valuable part of our team.



“Between Alex and Rhonda, I have the assurance that the photos will be great and the customer will be happy. That’s the bottom line in this business – great photos and happy clients. I’m confident that we will continue to have both of those things in the years ahead with the team that we have in place, and as a team, we look forward to providing more amazing images for the drag racing community for years to come.”

