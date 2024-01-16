Austin Prock to Drive the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car

John Force Racing has announced Austin Prock will be taking over driving duties from Robert Hight for the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car to begin the 2024 season.

Hight, a three-time Funny Car world champion and president of John Force Racing, will temporarily step out of the driver’s seat for personal medical reasons.

“I have to put my health first,” said Hight who has finished second in the points standings for two consecutive years. “Once this is resolved, I’ll be back. I’ll be looking forward to racing again, I’m a competitor and can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. I know Austin will do a great job in my place for Cornwell Tools, AAA, Chevy and all of the John Force Racing sponsors. I have no doubt he’ll win races.”

The unfortunate circumstances created an opportunity for Austin Prock to check several boxes on his bucket list: driving a nitro Funny Car and driving for his family. As they did in 2023, Austin’s father, Jimmy Prock, and brother, Thomas Prock, will crew chief the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevy along with Nate Hildahl.

“First off, all the best wishes to Robert and his health. It’s been a dream of mine to drive a Funny Car with my family, but this is not the way I hoped it would happen. It’s bittersweet,” Prock said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and thankful to John and all of our partners, especially Cornwell Tools, AAA, and Chevy for giving me a chance to fill this seat. It’s a huge role to fill, considering how outstanding of a driver Robert is and how successful this team is. It’s been a whirlwind of an off-season, so I’m just ready to get back to racing.”

Austin will make his Funny Car debut at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park February 8-10 before starting the 2024 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season at Gainesville Raceway for the NHRA Gatornationals March 8-10