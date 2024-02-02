Austin Prock Poised for Funny Car Debut at PRO Superstar Shootout

Austin Prock enters the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage behind the wheel of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS, looking for a chance to achieve a significant victory in his first race in the Funny Car category. Prock is one of 13 Funny Car drivers who will race for $250,000 in the inaugural event Feb. 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“It’s exciting, and a little nerve-racking,” Prock said. “I’ll have two days of practice in a Funny Car to get dialed in then it’s on for the biggest payday out of the year. I was thrown to the wolves in 2019 in Top Fuel and the situation is similar here.”

The quarter-of-a-million-dollar payout adds to Prock’s enthusiasm, but racing with his family is what will mean the most.

“The money is going to get all of us up on the wheel. Every one of us will have a little extra pep in our step,” Prock said. “The part I’m looking forward to the most, though, has got to be racing with my dad and brother for the first time. It’s going to be a dream come true having them on the knobs and me in the seat.”

One of the biggest headlines entering this shootout race is a new chip draw that will decide each elimination matchup. Prock says it will add to the entertainment but insists it won’t change his mindset.

“It will be exciting for our fans. For us as racers it won’t be much different,” Prock said. “Anyone you race anymore is a hitter so we are going to have to be on our game per usual.”

Prock is looking to make new memories right away as he changes from a Top Fuel dragster to a Funny Car in 2024.

“It would be insane to walk away with a win in my first Funny Car event, especially with it being the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout,” Prock said. “It’d be a day we would never forget.”

With anticipation for his new race car and a winning spirit, Prock is poised to turn this event into a defining moment in his career. One that will write another chapter in his family’s racing journey.

Prock’s former competitors in Top Fuel, including John Force Racing teammate Brittany Force, will also compete for a $250,000 winner’s share of the $1.3 million in total prize money. Pro Stock will race for $125,000 to win.

Tickets for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.