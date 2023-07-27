Connect with us

News

Austin Prock, Montana Brand Team Confident As They Head To Sonoma Raceway

Published

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team come into this weekend’s DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway sitting fifth in points, just 31 away from entering the top three.

Prock’s current points position is a result of winning the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals alongside teammate Robert Hight whose crew chiefs include Prock’s father, Jimmy, and brother, Thomas. Austin also earned runner-up honors in the Winternationals at Pomona, California, in a Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist dragster now tuned by the crew chief tandem of Chris Cunningham, formerly of Robert Hight’s team, and Joe Barlam, who has been with Prock since 2022.

“I’m excited to get going at the final race of the Western Swing in Sonoma, California. This Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist car is running well; we see it,” Prock said. “I believe we can leave Sonoma Raceway with a Wally. I’m looking forward to making sight solid runs and getting the job done.”

At Sonoma Raceway, Prock has yet to advance beyond the quarterfinals, and last year, after qualifying 12th, had a first-round loss to eventual race winner, teammate, and reigning world champion Brittany Force. In his rookie season, the only other start he has in Northern California, Prock was the No. 6 qualifier and lost to that year’s eventual world champion Steve Torrence in the second round.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway starts with qualifying Friday at 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with two qualifying shows Saturday at 12:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

