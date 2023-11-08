Austin Prock, Montana Brand Team Begin Defense of NHRA Finals Title

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team return to the 2019 Rookie of the Years’ favorite racetrack, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Led this year by the crew chief tandem of Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam, the Montana Brand team enters the weekend as the defending event champions. He won last year’s Finals from the No. 5 qualifying spot. Earlier this year, Prock raced to his third consecutive runner-up finish at the Winternationals held at the same location.

“I’m excited to get back to a racetrack. I’d love to be in a racecar every day of the week, so these off weekends are rough for me,” Prock said. “I feel like this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team has had a really good dragster the past two events in Dallas and Las Vegas. Hopefully, we can put it all together this weekend for the Finals and my favorite stop of the year.”

Starting from eighth in the championship points standings, Prock and the Montana Brand team have one win this season from the Charlotte Four-Wide event when they doubled up with teammate Robert Hight. Prock has also earned a No. 1 qualifying position at the Sonoma Nationals in Northern California in addition to his runner-up finish at the Winternationals.

Competition at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 2 p.m. ET and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET.