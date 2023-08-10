Austin Prock, Montana Brand Looking to Prove Their Dominance At Heartland Motorsports Park

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team are on the path to success as they head to the next stop on the Camping World Drag Racing Series tour, the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Off the efforts of a win at the Four-Wide Nationals at Charlotte, a runner-up finish at the Winternationals at Pomona, California and the second No. 1 qualifying position of his career in Sonoma, California, Prock will start at Heartland Motorsports Park in sixth place in Camping World points but only 22 points out of third. Despite early exits during the famed Western Swing, Prock’s Montana Brand dragster has purely been victim to being in the wrong place at the wrong time. At both Seattle and Sonoma, Prock had the second-best passes of the rounds, unfortunately, he faced the drivers with the best runs.

“I’m excited to get back in the seat of my Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist dragster. We’ve had a great car the last few weekends and are looking to prove that to everyone this weekend,” Prock said. “John Force Racing has had a history of wins in Topeka and I would like to add our Montana Brand team to that list for the last stand at Heartland Motorsports Park. My team and crew chiefs are confident and so am I. Excited to see how the cards fall.”

In his first start at Heartland Motorsports Park, Prock reached the semifinals after qualifying No. 3. Last year, after qualifying 14th, he lost to Josh Hart in the opening round.

The Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park begins with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Eliminations will be airing on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.