Austin Prock, Montana Brand Looking to Go Big at Texas FallNationals

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex sitting 10th in the NHRA Camping World points standings. With only three events left in the season, they’ll be looking for a jump in performance to finish 2023 on a good note.

The Texas FallNationals is one of two events in which Prock has qualified No. 1, the other being in Sonoma, California, this year. Last year, Prock rode that No. 1 start into the final round for a runner-up finish that contributed to his 10-position jump in the Countdown to the Championship. He started the 2022 Countdown sitting 13th before finishing third.

“This Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team had a successful event in Dallas last year and we are hoping for that again. This is a big one, everyone wants to leave with a truck full of cowboy hats,” Prock said. “We tested last week to get dialed in to go for a strong last three-race stretch. We made three nice passes, progressively getting quicker. I feel very confident heading to Dallas. The conditions should be similar to the test session so I’m hoping to drop the door strong. We may be out of the championship hunt but we’re not out of the Wally hunt.”

Prock, driving for the new crew chief tandem of Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam, has had success this season. The Montana Brand team has the only Top Fuel victory for JFR thus far winning the spring Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. Prock shared the winner’s circle with his crew chief dad, Jimmy Prock, and teammate Robert Hight. In addition to their win at the in Charlotte, the Montana Brand team also made it to the finals of the Winternationals in Pomona, California.

Competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex begins with qualifying Friday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 1 p.m. ET and eliminations at 3 p.m. ET.

