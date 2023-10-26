Austin Prock, Montana Brand Looking to Cash In at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team are chasing down victory at this weekend’s NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sitting tied for ninth in points with only two events left in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, they’ll hope to make a jump in the standings to finish the season strong.

Austin Prock enters the NHRA Nevada Nationals intent on adding a second victory to the one he earned in the spring at the Four-Wide Nationals at Charlotte, a race in which he shared the winners’ circle with John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight. Prock and the Montana Brand team also have a runner-up finish at the Winternationals in Pomona, California, and a No. 1 qualifying position at the Sonoma Nationals in Northern California.

“This Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team is excited to get back to Vegas. We made some progress in Dallas at the Stampede of Speed FallNationals and I think that progress will show on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Prock said. “I’m ready to strap back in after a long off weekend and if we can have a little Lady Luck in Las Vegas.

Up until this point, Prock and the Montana Brand team’s one win this season is the only for the John Force Racing Top Fuel teams. Last year at the Nevada Nationals, Prock raced the Montana Brand dragster to a No. 2 qualifying position before advancing to the semifinals.

Competition at the Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday both at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and an eliminations show on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.