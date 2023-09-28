Connect with us

News

Austin Prock, Montana Brand Looking to Build Momentum at NHRA Midwest Nationals

Published

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team are sitting eighth in points heading into the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Just 154 points back, a continued boost in performance could put the young team right back in the championship conversation with four events left in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship

Prock and the Montana Brand team picked up John Fore Racing’s only Top Fuel win so far this season at the spring Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, the track they just came from for the Carolina Nationals. The Montana Brand dragster found momentum last weekend after qualifying only tenth, the Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam-led team finished with a semifinal appearance.

“We’re coming off a bit of momentum in Charlotte at the Carolina Nationals. I think we’re all looking forward to firing off strong in St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway,” Prock said. “We have all the pieces to the puzzle to succeed on this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team, we just need to utilize them efficiently. Once we do that, we will come out victorious.”

In addition to their win at the Four-Wide event at zMAX in the spring, the Montana Brand team also made it to the finals of the Winternationals in Pomona, California and earned a No. 1 qualifying position at the Sonoma Nationals in July. Last season at the Midwest Nationals, Prock qualified 12th and came up short in the first round to teammate Brittany Force.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway starts with three qualifying sessions Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

