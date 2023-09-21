Austin Prock, Montana Brand Looking for Rebound Win at Carolina Nationals

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway sitting eighth in the NHRA points standings, just 131 points back from the lead with five races left in the Countdown to the Championship.

Prock and the Montana Brand team came up with the only Top Fuel win for JFR so far this season at zMAX Dragway in April, doubling up with teammate Robert Hight in Funny Car. After qualifying seventh, the Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam led Montana Brand team outran Leah Pruett, Josh Hart and Steve Torrence in the final quad. Last year at the Carolina Nationals, Prock qualified 10th but lost in the first round. The result didn’t stop the young team’s momentum, jumping from 12th in the points to finish the season third.

“We’re ready to start our rebound this weekend at zMAX Dragway. I believe this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team has all the tools we need to succeed, we just need to put them to work,” Prock said. “I’m hoping we put on just as good of a show as we did in the spring. Can’t wait to get started.”

In addition to their win at the Four-Wide event at zMAX in the spring, the Montana Brand team also made it to the finals of the Winternationals in Pomona, California, and earned a No. 1 qualifying position at the Sonoma Nationals in July.

Competition at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals will begin with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations will be run Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and include two qualifying shows on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.