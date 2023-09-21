Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Austin Prock, Montana Brand Looking for Rebound Win at Carolina Nationals

Published

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway sitting eighth in the NHRA points standings, just 131 points back from the lead with five races left in the Countdown to the Championship.

Prock and the Montana Brand team came up with the only Top Fuel win for JFR so far this season at zMAX Dragway in April, doubling up with teammate Robert Hight in Funny Car. After qualifying seventh, the Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam led Montana Brand team outran Leah Pruett, Josh Hart and Steve Torrence in the final quad. Last year at the Carolina Nationals, Prock qualified 10th but lost in the first round. The result didn’t stop the young team’s momentum, jumping from 12th in the points to finish the season third.

“We’re ready to start our rebound this weekend at zMAX Dragway. I believe this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team has all the tools we need to succeed, we just need to put them to work,” Prock said. “I’m hoping we put on just as good of a show as we did in the spring. Can’t wait to get started.”

In addition to their win at the Four-Wide event at zMAX in the spring, the Montana Brand team also made it to the finals of the Winternationals in Pomona, California, and earned a No. 1 qualifying position at the Sonoma Nationals in July.

Competition at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals will begin with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations will be run Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and include two qualifying shows on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.