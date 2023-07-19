Austin Prock, Montana Brand Hoping For Standout Performance At Northwest Nationals

Connect with us

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team are entering this weekend’s Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, hoping to repeat results from their debut season.

Prock and the Montana Brand team, now led by crew chiefs Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam, are returning to the site of their first tour victory. Prock qualified only 12th but went on to win the 2019 Flav-R-Pac Nationals by beating four-time world champ Steve Torrence in the final round, a victory that powered him to Rookie-of-the-Year honors. The win was more meaningful in that he shared the winners’ circle with boss and teammate John Force for the legend’s 150th tour victory.

“Excited to be back at sea level this week in Seattle. I foresee a great weekend for this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team,” Prock said. “We have had success there in the past, Pacific Raceways is where I got my first win, so I know we can get the job done and the weather conditions look like they will suit us well. It would be amazing to get a win at Frank Tiegs’ race.”

The Montana Brand team enters this year’s Northwest Nationals sitting fifth in points with two final round appearances that include a runner-up finish at the Winternationals in Pomona, Calif and a victory at the Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte along with two semifinal exits. Prock will look for his fifth career victory for a boost in the points and to solidify his stakes in the 2023 NHRA Top Fuel championship hunt.

The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be aired Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.

