Austin Prock, Montana Brand Confident Heading to Brainerd International Raceway

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enters this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway looking to reset before the NHRA Countdown to the Championship begins in one month.

The third-generation drag racer is sixth in points only 11 back from the top five and 66 back from the top three in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Prock and his Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam tuned Montana Brand dragster have shown glimpses of the threat they can be on the championship with a runner-up finish at the Pomona, California Winternationals, a victory at the Charlotte Four-Wide event and a No. 1 qualifying position at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Prock is coming off an unsettling weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park where he qualified only 14th and had a quarterfinal exit.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Brainerd International Raceway. I’ve always loved going to this one. That crowd is always electric and I enjoy being with the fans,” Prock said. “Last weekend in Topeka was tough for this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team but we know we will redeem ourselves this weekend. Excited to get started.”

After reaching the semifinals in his first start at Brainerd International Raceway in 2019, Prock lost in the first round last year. On both occasions, he qualified in the No. 8 position.

Competition at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 and 4:15 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Friday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will air Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.