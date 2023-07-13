Austin Prock Hoping To Add Mile-High Nationals Victory To Recent Success

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enter the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway, the first of three events on a stretch of races dubbed the NHRA Western Swing, on a hot streak sitting fifth in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series points standings.

Stretching back to the 2022 Countdown to the Championship, Prock and his Montana Brand team have been on a tear. In their last 15 starts, the Montana Brand dragster has gone to the finals five times with three wins while forging a 27-12 record. After winning two of six races in last year’s Countdown and jumping from 12th to third in the final standings, he has become a bona fide championship contender this season on the strength of a victory in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Charlotte and a runner-up finish in the Winternationals.

“I’m excited for the Western Swing and hitting the road with my Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team. I feel like we have a really strong package right now to where we can have a beneficial points performance the next three races,” Prock said. “I’m hungry as ever for another Wally, I would love to get the win in Denver up on the mountain for the last NHRA race at Bandimere Speedway.”

Coming off his second consecutive semifinal finish, first in Bristol, Tennessee, and then Norwalk, Ohio, Prock will also be competing once again in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge during Saturday qualifying. Prock will have a chance at a rematch against Norwalk event winner Leah Pruett.

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. The Mission Food #2Fast2Tasty Challenge will be contested during qualifying Saturday at approximately 3:50 with the final at 7:25 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of qualifying will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.