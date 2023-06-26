Austin Prock, Brittany Force Make Semifinal Appearances At Summit Motorsports Park

Austin Prock with the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster and Brittany Force with the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster made semifinal appearances Sunday at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park. Robert Hight and the AAA Ohio / Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro SS had a quarterfinal exit while John Force with the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevy Camaro SS exited in the first round.

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy team started race day from the No. 3 qualifying spot taking on Shawn Langdon. Force would be first off the starting line and never trail for a solid 3.711-second pass at 322.18 mph that bettered Langdon’s 3.910 at 255.83 after he puffed the tires near the finish line. In the second round, Force took on Josh Hart, laying down another stout run at 3.729 and an event top speed of 333.58 to send Hart’s 3.774 at 328.54 home.

Their performance would put Force and the Monster Energy team against points leader Justin Ashley in the semifinals. Force would stay consistent with a 3.713 at 333.16, but it wouldn’t be enough for Ashley’s 3.711 at 331.94.

“I feel really good about this weekend overall. This Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team has been working really hard, and our progress is definitely starting to show. We moved up in qualifying to the No. 3 spot this weekend, and we had a tough lineup all day. We made it to the semifinals, which is huge for this team. We did drop to fourth in the points standings, but we’re still in a really good fighting position with a handful of races left before we get into the Countdown to the Championship.”

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / RMT dragster carried over momentum from a No. 5 qualifying effort into race day with a first-round win over Top Fuel veteran Tony Schumacher. Prock would have a clean 3.740-second pass at 319.45 mph while Schumacher smoked the tires early to coast to a 10.944 at 73.40. In the quarterfinals, Prock and the Montana Brand team would lay down a 3.763 at 318.84 to take down Dan Mercier and his 3.846 at 302.21.

The victory would set Prock up with a semifinal matchup against No. 1 qualifier Leah Pruett. Pruett would have the starting line advantage for a winning run of 3.771 seconds at 331.12 mph while Prock and the Montana Brand team drove into tire smoke. Prock would try to pedal it, but it wouldn’t be enough, crossing the finish line at 4.194 and 297.75.

“I’m proud of my Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team this weekend. We made another semifinal which keeps us in the points hunt. We made some really nice passes in conditions we don’t have much data in so we were all happy with that,” Prock said. “I’m looking forward to the Western Swing. I hope these two weeks off fly by.

Robert Hight and the AAA Ohio Chevy kicked off race day with a first-round victory at the starting line. His opponent Mike McIntire Jr. left the starting line .305 seconds too early, handing Hight the victory. After having to hold off to not also redlight, Hight would shut off early at mid-track for only an 8.139-second pass at 85.21 mph. In the second round, the AAA Camaro would face Matt Hagan. It would be a side-by-side drag race, but Hight would come up short with a 3.931 pass at 322.81 to Hagan’s 3.912 at 329.18.

“Frustrating for this AAA team. That first round, usually if the red light is close, it’s not that bad, but it’s hard to just sit there. I feel bad for the AAA team, we could have used that data getting down the track for the second round. I feel bad I couldn’t keep it together and stay in that run,” Hight said. “We just didn’t have enough in that race against Hagan. There are a lot of tough cars out here, and they’re one of them. This AAA Chevy, we’ll be good. I’m confident in my team and looking forward to the Western Swing.”

John Force and the PEAK Chevy wouldn’t have enough for J.R. Todd in the first round of eliminations. Force handled his Camaro to a 4.001-second pass at 322.42 mph losing to Todd’s 3.972 at 326.16.

“I just try to do what the race car will let me. This PEAK Chevy, it’s been consistent. I tried to get it there on the tree. Todd always leaves on me. I didn’t get it done. He did so good job to him and we’ll just get ready for the next one,” Force said. “Have to thank Bobby Bader and the whole Bader family. They’ve put on quite a show here for the fans, Bader Sr. would be proud.”

Racing in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series continues July 14-16 with the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway just outside of Denver, Colorado.