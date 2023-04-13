Connect with us

Austin Prock And Montana Brand/RMT Riding Momentum Into Las Vegas Four-Wide

Photo Credit: Gary Nastase, Auto Imagery

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with confidence after a runner-up finish at the most recent event, the NHRA Winternationals.

Prock is coming off his third consecutive final-round appearance in the Winternationals, a performance that enabled him and his Montana Brand / RMT dragster to move up from eighth to fifth in NHRA Camping World championship points, just behind teammate Brittany Force. The runner-up performance came after two quarterfinal exits in Gainesville, Florida, and at the Arizona Nationals.

“I’m ready to get going after coming of a great weekend in Pomona at the Winternationals. I know we’re all hungry to get back to racing on this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team,” Prock said. “Winning in Las Vegas at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been on my bucket list and maybe this weekend will be our time to shine.”

Prock had his best outing at Las Vegas during last fall’s Nevada Nationals in which he qualified No. 2 before losing to Mike Salinas in the semifinals. At last year’s Four-Wide Nationals, Prock qualified No. 12 but made it to the second round of quads.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying with sessions on Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are scheduled for Sunday at noon. Television coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) begins with qualifying shows Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air on FS1 Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

