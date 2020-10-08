ATI Releases All-New 8L90E Corvette 300M Output Shaft

ATI Performance Products, Inc is proud to introduce its new 300M Output Shaft (Part #704050) for C7 Corvettes and ZR1s equipped with the 8L90E transmission. This brand-new 8L90E output is a direct OEM replacement, and requires no modifications. Because it is from ATI, you can trust the quality of this output shaft is second to none. In stock and ready to ship!

ATI Performance Products, Inc. is located in Baltimore, MD, and specializes in producing and maintaining high performance products for street and strip applications. Over the years ATI has earned a reputation for its cutting edge technology, attention to detail, and rigorous testing under race conditions.

