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Ashley Franklin Making Leap to PDRA Pro 632 With ‘Jungle Rat 2.5’ Camaro

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After a successful run in Top Dragster, Ashley Franklin is ready to take the next step in her racing career, making the move into the PDRA Pro 632 class behind the wheel of her father’s former Pro Nitrous Camaro.

The car, formerly known as the Jungle Rat 2.0, has been given a fresh new look and a new identity: Jungle Rat 2.5. Franklin will pilot the Camaro as she makes her Pro 632 debut at the PDRA season opener, with the date and location to be announced.

For Franklin, the move to Pro 632 represents the next logical step in her progression as a driver.

“I feel like Pro 632 is the perfect stepping stone into a door car,” Franklin said. “The dragster was my stepping stone from Juniors, and it gave me the chance to get comfortable with the speed and learn how to handle it. Now it’s time to get my feet wet in Pro 632 and see where it takes us.”

Franklin enters the new class with momentum from a strong Top Dragster season, finishing the year inside the top 10 in the Top Dragster 48 rankings. While she’s eager to compete, her primary focus for her rookie Pro 632 season will be learning and gaining experience.

“Going into my first year, I don’t have too many expectations for myself,” Franklin said. “My biggest goal is to learn the car, get as comfortable as possible in it, and build my confidence throughout the season. If we can end the season with a race win under our belt, I’d say that’s a pretty successful first year.”

The transition to a door car brings a new challenge for Franklin, but she is looking forward to the opportunity to continue developing as a driver and see how far the Jungle Rat 2.5 can take her.

Franklin would like to extend a special thank-you to her parents, Tommy and Judy Franklin, her sister Amber, brother-in-law Blake, Jeff and Sam Pierce, Chris Murray and the rest of her crew for their continued support throughout this transition.

She would also like to thank Jerry Bickel Race Cars, Pat Musi Racing Engines, and Jeff Hoskins for their support, as well as everyone else who has helped her get to this milestone.

With a new car, a new class and a new chapter ahead, Ashley Franklin is ready to get behind the wheel of the Jungle Rat 2.5 and make her mark in PDRA Pro 632.

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