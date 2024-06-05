Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

As Point Leader, Prock Has a Different View at Bristol

Published

Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery photo

Returning to a track on which he reached the semifinals a year ago, Mission Foods point leader Austin Prock will have a very different point of view this week when he sends the Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro SS after the Funny Car title in the 23rd Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Last year, the 28-year-old had an unobstructed view of the track’s distinctive and massive spectator grandstand from the cockpit of a rear-engine Top Fuel dragster. This year, he’ll find it difficult to see much of anything beyond the injector atop the 12,000 horsepower racing engine that has carried him to four final rounds, five No. 1 qualifiers and victories in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Phoenix and the $250,000 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton, Fla.

Runner-up last week at Epping, N.H., to boss and teammate John Force, the third generation drag racer is one who appreciates the challenges presented by a track that sits at 1,475 feet above sea level.

“Coming to Bristol, we’re back in black with Cornwell Tools and with some momentum,” Prock said. “I’ve always enjoyed coming to Bristol. It’s a very challenging track from a tuning and driving standpoint so, if you get it done there, you really earned it.

“The conditions look favorable and I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat,” said the driver who is racing this year with his dad, Jimmy, crew chief on the Cornwell Camaro, and brother Thomas, the No. 2. “I love these back-to-back races. Let’s see if we can do one spot better this weekend (than last).”

Prock, who began his career successfully racing midgets and sprint cars on asphalt and dirt ovals (he was the 2014 STARS National Midget Champion on pavement), will benefit greatly this week from his dad’s straight line expertise.

After all, he is driving basically the same JFR Camaro that was the No. 1 qualifier the last two years with JFR president Robert Hight in the harnesses.

This story was originally published on June 5, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.