Artisan Coffee, Pro Stock’s Kenny Delco Set for CTech World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS

Ron Capossela enjoyed a memorable experience at the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS a year ago, supporting longtime friend and Pro Stock racer Kenny Delco, and watching his favorite class thrive in a marquee spotlight at Orlando.

A year later, Capossela will be even more involved in this year’s race, as his Artisan Coffee company has been named an official sponsor of the second annual CTech World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS. Artisan Coffee will continue to support Delco in the Pro Stock class as well, giving Capossela a multitude of reasons to look forward to the 2021 event, which takes place March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it. I attended it last year and it was exceptionally well run a great event, and just so exciting,” Capossela said. “We’re happy to be part of it and continue to partner with Kenny. Doorslammers are my thing and I was so impressed with the way the event was run, and when I had the opportunity to be involved, I jumped at it. Orlando is a great area that’s rich in drag racing and this is just a tremendous opportunity.”

Artisan Coffee will have a display at the track during the race weekend and will again be prominently featured on Delco’s new Pro Stock car, much like the company has been for the last handful of seasons.

It’s the result of a longtime friendship between Delco and Capossela, something that continues to this day. Capossela said he’s had racing in his veins since he was young, and he and Delco started racing together in the Bronx when they turned 16.

From there, Delco has built a strong Pro Stock operation, thriving on the support from Artisan Coffee.

“We’ve known each other a long time and it’s been really good because his coffee is great, he loves racing and it’s a great way to promote his business,” Delco said. “We had a good experience last year and we’re looking forward to this year’s event.”

Delco, unfortunately, suffered through a multitude of electrical issues last year which kept him from qualifying, but he ended up making some solid passes the rest of the weekend, including a run of 6.53-seconds at 206 mph.

With a new car and those issues far behind him, Delco is eager to see what he can put together this year in Orlando.

“We had a lot of fun last year. Our issues were just self-inflicted,” Delco said. “There’s a lot of recognition at this year and there’s going to be a lot of good cars out there, but I like these types of races. It’s fun, laid-back, and just a really good time.”

Capossela described it in much the same way, noting he gets an uptick in business after each Pro Stock racing weekend.

It’s proven to be a solid business model for Capossela, who also owns several food companies. His Artisan Coffee comes in 11 different flavors and is a private label made by a local roaster, which provides a distinct taste and freshness to stand out in a competitive industry. Combining coffee and Pro Stock racing simply gives Capossela the best of both worlds as well.

“Working with Kenny is a good opportunity to build our customer base, and I’ve been thrilled with how it’s gone,” Capossela said. “It’s all worked out well and now we’re excited to be part of this race. It’s gratifying and there’s such a great fan base for the event.”

For more information on Artisan Coffee, visit www.coffeebyartisan.com.

