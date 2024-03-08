Arrowhead Brass Partners with Rick Ware Racing in NHRA

Arrowhead Brass, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products, enters a new racing arena in partnership with Rick Ware Racing for the 21-event Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season for 2024, which opens with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Thursday through Sunday at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway.

The rich history of Arrowhead Brass dates back to 1936 and, in the 88 years since, the company has created long-lasting plumbing and irrigation valves that have been a staple in homes for generations. The company’s mission is to be the North American premier provider of plumbing and irrigation products and stay true to its seven core values: customer commitment, quality, integrity, teamwork, respect, personal accountability and good citizenship. Arrowhead Brass now has more than 1,000 lead-free products in an effort to keep households and their families safe and healthy. The company’s quality products can be found in national retail stores and plumbing supply wholesalers throughout the country. For more information, visit www.arrowheadbrass.com

“Having a company like Arrowhead Brass commit to a season-long marketing program is very exciting and is proof of the continued evolution of the multi-series format that RWR has built,” said team owner Rick Ware, whose first full NHRA season in 2023 featured three Top Fuel victories by its veteran driver Clay Millican. “Arrowhead Brass has been a sponsor of ours in years past and has also been involved in other series, and the company is now expanding into NHRA. They are a fantastic group of people with a great product and a lot of enthusiasm, which is a perfect fit for everyone at RWR. The Arrowhead Brass branding and accompanying marketing and hospitality opportunities will be visible all year long.”

The 2024 season unofficially kicked off Feb. 8-10 with the PRO Superstar Shootout exhibition event in Bradenton, Florida, where RWR’s Millican promptly was fastest in the first round of qualifying with an elapsed time of 3.688 seconds at 336.49 mph, remained atop the leaderboard to secure the No. 1 qualifying position, then advanced all the way to the final round of eliminations against 2023 Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta before having to settle for the runner-up spot.

Millican’s three Top Fuel victories for RWR in 2023 came in May at Route 66 Raceway near Chicago, in July at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, and in October at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis, doubling the veteran driver’s career win total in the series dating back to 1998. Millican debuted the No. 51 RWR Top Fuel Dragster in September 2022 at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

“We are very excited to partner with RWR and Clay as we launch into NHRA,” said Jim Kapparos, Arrowhead Brass Managing Director, for M&S Americas. “Working with RWR in our inaugural NASCAR Cup and Xfinity seasons in 2021 was such a positive experience that we couldn’t think of anyone we would rather work with in the NHRA community. Our limited interactions with Clay and the team to this point have been far and away some of the most rewarding experiences we have been able to provide to our customers since our involvement in motorsports began three years ago. I am very happy that Arrowhead Brass and RWR have reunited for the 2024 NHRA campaign.”