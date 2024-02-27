ARP Six-Second Club Coming to Holley EPI NHRA Factory X in 2024

NHRA officials announced that Automotive Racing Products (ARP), an industry leader in fastener technology, will be the title sponsor of the new “ARP Six-Second Club” for the Holly EFI NHRA Factory X category.

The exciting new category, reserved for 2019 and newer manufactured automobiles, will run its first full season in 2024, running eight national events, starting with the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 12-14 and ending at the NHRA Nevada Nationals in Las Vegas on Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

The “ARP Six-Second Club” will award the first eight drivers in Holly EFI NHRA Factory X who make six-second runs in competition. The first driver to make the historic six-second run will be awarded $10,000, with the second driver earning $5,000. The six additional drivers will also earn a cash payout for reaching the six-second mark and along with the cash prize, each of the first eight drivers to make a six-second run will receive a trophy and an “ARP Six-Second Club” jacket.

“We’re very excited to put this ‘ARP Six-Second Club’ together. This is a very creative class, there’s a lot of very smart people in the category and I think it’s going to attract a lot of people,” said Chris Raschke, ARP Director of Sales and Marketing. “Everyone at ARP is about supporting the racers. That’s our bread and butter and we all think this class is the start of something big. It’s a very cool class. ARP is looking forward to supporting this class and these racers, and we’re proud to be involved. The teams in this class are going to put together some really exciting things and we’re happy to be part of it.”

A worldwide leader in fastener technology, ARP has been a longtime partner for NHRA teams at all levels of racing and will now be actively involved in the new Holley EFI NHRA Factory X category. Cars in the class have a minimum weight limit of 2,650 pounds, which is nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than a Factory Stock Showdown car, and a manual transmission is mandatory. The COPO Camaros race with a 630-hp Magnuson 2.65-L supercharger, and the DragPak Challengers utilize a 630-hp, 3.0-L Whipple. The Cobra Jet 327 Mustang’s engine combination is a 610-hp, 3.0-L Whipple unit.

Each body must be OEM dimensional, meaning there can be no alterations to the bodies. Cars must also race on tires that are 33 inches tall and 10.5 inches wide, which are wider than FSS cars.

With the potential to showcase big-performance numbers and standout runs, a six-second pass could be on the horizon during the 2024 campaign in Holley EFI NHRA Factory X. The lightweight, modified class impressed when it debuted during the tail end of the 2023 NHRA season, with standouts making several low seven-second runs.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this program from a great partner like ARP, which adds even more excitement to the new Holley EFI NHRA Factory X category,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “ARP sees the potential in this class, and it’s quickly become a very innovative category. There’s a lot of interest in Factory X and a bonus like this for the first six-second run adds even more incentive for our race teams and also gives fans something very cool to look forward to this year.”

For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2024 Holley EFI NHRA Factory X Schedule

April 12-14: 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

April 26-28: 14th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 27-30: 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 10-13: 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas