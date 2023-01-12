Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ARP Publishes New 2023 Catalog

Published

Noted fastener manufacturer ARP has just published its updated full-line catalog for 2023. The 180-page, full color publication, details the 5,000-plus fastener kits manufactured by ARP —plus valuable tech information. Several dozen pages are devoted to the science of fastener manufacturing and their proper use.

In addition to the many kits covering engine, driveline and accessory fasteners, the catalog details the many specialty products and tools that facilitate efficient engine assembly.

The catalog can be view online, dowloaded as a PDF, or a printed version requested at www.ARP-bolts.com. Special Product Guides for Chevy LS/LT, Ford Coyote, or Chrysler Gen III Hemi engines are also available for downloading. Personalized technical assistance is available by calling 800-826-3045.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.