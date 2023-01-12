ARP Publishes New 2023 Catalog

Noted fastener manufacturer ARP has just published its updated full-line catalog for 2023. The 180-page, full color publication, details the 5,000-plus fastener kits manufactured by ARP —plus valuable tech information. Several dozen pages are devoted to the science of fastener manufacturing and their proper use.

In addition to the many kits covering engine, driveline and accessory fasteners, the catalog details the many specialty products and tools that facilitate efficient engine assembly.

The catalog can be view online, dowloaded as a PDF, or a printed version requested at www.ARP-bolts.com. Special Product Guides for Chevy LS/LT, Ford Coyote, or Chrysler Gen III Hemi engines are also available for downloading. Personalized technical assistance is available by calling 800-826-3045.