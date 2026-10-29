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ARP Introduces New LS ‘Block Saver’ Kits

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It’s not uncommon for factory or aftermarket Chevy LS-series blocks to be consigned to the scrap pile as a result of cylinder head and main cap threads being damaged beyond repair. That said, the engineering team at ARP has come to the rescue by developing special studs that solve the problem.

For Gen III/IV blocks ARP offers special stud kits with oversized 1/2-13 threads at the bottom and standard 7/16-20 at the top. They are available manufactured from the proprietary ARP2000™ material that’s nominally rated at 220,000 psi tensile strength or a new kit (p/n 434-4348 that features studs made of Custom Age 625+ material (260-280,000 psi).

Also available is a main stud repair kit for RHS aluminum blocks made of ARP2000™ material (p/n 234-5803). Like all other ARP studs, they are manufactured from premium grade alloys (superior to “commercial” or “aircraft” grade), centerless ground to assure perfect concentricity, with threads rolled (not cut) after heat-treat for superior grain flow and up to 20-times better fatigue life than ordinary studs.

These kits, and over 5,500 others, can be found in the latest downloadable ARP catalog (www.ARPcatalog.com). A free printed copy is available upon request. For personalized technical assistance call 800-826-3045.

This story was originally published on October 29, 2026. Drag Illustrated

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