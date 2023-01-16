Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ARP Expands Lineup of Aftermarket Wheel Studs

Published

Wheel studs are an important part of any driveline, and ARP has long focused on manufacturing premium grade replacements for factory and aftermarket applications. In addition to press-in studs for most all domestic and sport compact vehicles, the company has screw-in studs for aftermarket axles. The most recent addition to the line, p/n 100-7738, has a 1/2-20 thread and an underhead length of 1.950”.

Like other ARP wheel studs, they are manufactured from 8740 chrome moly steel and heat-treated to a nominal tensile strength of 190,000 psi (some 26% stronger than Grade 8 hardware) and cadmium plated for extra durability. Threads are rolled (not cut) to provide up to 10-times better fatigue life.

Obtaining the optimum stud length is an important consideration, and ARP offers 1/2-20 screw-in studs up to 3.470” underhead length. Many racing associations require the stud to protrude from the lug nut a distance equal to its diameter.

ARP fasteners are proudly manufactured in-house at the firm’s California facilities. Details on the complete product line, as well as important tech info, are in the new 2023 catalog. View it online at www.ARP-bolts.com or request your free printed copy.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.