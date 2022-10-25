Arana Racing Fields Pro Stock Motorcycle Entry at Last Two NHRA Events in 2022 with Support From GETTRX

The fastest name in credit card processing, otherwise known as Global Electronic Technology, Inc. returns to the world’s fastest motorsport with Pro Stock Motorcycle National Champion Hector Arana Jr, and the Arana Racing team.

Coming off a Pro Stock Motorcycle National Event win at the 2nd annual Stampede of Speed Fall Nationals, Arana Racing has high hopes for the remainder of the season.

“We are thrilled to welcome GETTRX to the team,” Hector Arana Jr. said, “We had a great weekend in Dallas and with their partnership, this allows us to carry that momentum into the final 2 races of the season.”

With accomplishments such as winning the 2022 Fall Nationals, and being the first motorcycle to run 200mph, Mr. 200mph, as they call him, has high expectations.

“With only running a limited race schedule in 2022 due to lack of primary funding, we have been able to qualify at every event we have attended and even come out victorious on raceday. With a partner like Global, this allows us to really showcase what our Pro Stock Motorcycle program is capable of, as well as showcase the value our program brings to a corporate sponsor,” Arana Jr. continues.

“We’ve always enjoyed our NHRA team partnerships and feel that at this moment the Arana family is making a breakthrough in the PSM category in which we want to be a part of,” chairman of GETTRX said. “Coming off of a win in Dallas, this team has the ability to make or break championships and we are putting our money on this wildcard.”

NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle takes center stage at the NHRA Nevada Nationals October 27-30 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For more information regarding tickets visit NHRA.com

