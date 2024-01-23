Aqua Prop to Ride with Camrie Caruso at PRO Superstar Shootout

Aqua Prop, a leading provider of wet sand solutions, catering to the needs of the oil and natural gas industry, will be the primary sponsor for Pro Stock standout Camrie Caruso during the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Caruso, a multi-time Pro Stock winner and 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year will be vying for the record-setting $125,000 Pro Stock winner-take-all purse to start the 2024 racing season.

“I am thrilled to get the season started with the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout and the Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro,” said Caruso, who won her first NHRA national event in 2023 at the Arizona Nationals. “When Brandon Foster reached out about his new company, Aqua Prop, we thought this was the perfect event to get involved with. We will have several of our existing marketing partners involved as well but getting the word out about Aqua Prop and supporting his customers and employees will be a big deal for us.”



In addition to Aqua Prop Caruso will be powered by two Florida-based powerhouse companies True Brand and Big Jeff Audio. Both companies were new to Caruso and her KB Titan Racing team last year and they are looking forward to being involved with a major event in their respective backyards. Aqua Prop offers cost-effective and efficient solutions that enhance the performance of proppants, contributing to the success of frac operations and will be prominently displayed on Caruso’s Camaro Pro Stock race car.



“We are excited to be involved with Camrie and the PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Brandon Foster, owner of Aqua Prop. “We have had a great relationship with Camrie and Caruso Family Racing going back to her rookie season. This will be a very popular event for fans all over the country and we wanted to get our name out there. Camrie has shown she can race with the best of the best and we are looking forward to seeing her in the winner’s circle to start the season.”



The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout will feature testing and one Pro Stock qualifying session at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 8. On Friday, February 9, Caruso and the Pro Stock field will get three qualifying runs to try and secure one of the 16 spots in the field. Raceday will begin with the first round of Pro Stock eliminations at noon, followed by the second round at 2:30 p.m., the semifinals at 4:15 p.m., and the winner-take-all final round for $125,000 at 6:00 p.m.