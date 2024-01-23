Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Aqua Prop to Ride with Camrie Caruso at PRO Superstar Shootout

Published

Aqua Prop, a leading provider of wet sand solutions, catering to the needs of the oil and natural gas industry, will be the primary sponsor for Pro Stock standout Camrie Caruso during the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.  Caruso, a multi-time Pro Stock winner and 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year will be vying for the record-setting $125,000 Pro Stock winner-take-all purse to start the 2024 racing season.

“I am thrilled to get the season started with the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout and the Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro,” said Caruso, who won her first NHRA national event in 2023 at the Arizona Nationals. “When Brandon Foster reached out about his new company, Aqua Prop, we thought this was the perfect event to get involved with. We will have several of our existing marketing partners involved as well but getting the word out about Aqua Prop and supporting his customers and employees will be a big deal for us.”
 
In addition to Aqua Prop Caruso will be powered by two Florida-based powerhouse companies True Brand and Big Jeff Audio. Both companies were new to Caruso and her KB Titan Racing team last year and they are looking forward to being involved with a major event in their respective backyards. Aqua Prop offers cost-effective and efficient solutions that enhance the performance of proppants, contributing to the success of frac operations and will be prominently displayed on Caruso’s Camaro Pro Stock race car.
 
“We are excited to be involved with Camrie and the PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Brandon Foster, owner of Aqua Prop. “We have had a great relationship with Camrie and Caruso Family Racing going back to her rookie season. This will be a very popular event for fans all over the country and we wanted to get our name out there. Camrie has shown she can race with the best of the best and we are looking forward to seeing her in the winner’s circle to start the season.”
 
The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout will feature testing and one Pro Stock qualifying session at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 8. On Friday, February 9, Caruso and the Pro Stock field will get three qualifying runs to try and secure one of the 16 spots in the field. Raceday will begin with the first round of Pro Stock eliminations at noon, followed by the second round at 2:30 p.m., the semifinals at 4:15 p.m., and the winner-take-all final round for $125,000 at 6:00 p.m.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.