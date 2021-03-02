Applied Race Technology Named Sponsor of CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by JEGS

With the biggest doorslammer race of the year taking place close to their Clearwater, Fla. headquarters, Applied Race Technology figured it made perfect sense to sponsor this weekend’s CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS at Orlando Speed World Raceway.

Race officials announced the partnership today, adding Applied Race Technology (A.R.T), considered one of the sport’s top names for quality components and award-winning service, to the growing list of sponsors for the second annual race. The company is also serving as a sponsor for Pro Stock’s Erica Enders during the race, and their logo will be on the car of the back-to-back and four-time world champion.

“Orlando is almost in our backyard and it’s a big event, there’s no doubt about it,” A.R.T owner Brian Carithers said. “To have all these doorslammers in Pro Stock and Pro Mod there, and then you add in all the sportsman cars, we’re all pretty excited for this. Everyone at the shop is excited and knowing how racer and fan-oriented this event is, we can’t wait to check it out.

“Plus, we’re thrilled to do anything with Pro Stock and to get to work with Erica, that makes it even better.”

Carithers and all the staff at A.R.T will be on hand for the race, as he made it a point to allow staff, friends, and family a chance to go to the race that shines a spotlight on the stars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod. With $75,000 on the line in Pro Stock and the Pro Mod winner getting $50,000 — along with a huge purse for each of the sportsman classes — anticipation is high for the second annual race in Orlando.

A.R.T has been a longtime sportsman supporter, with that grassroots support paying dividends for the business as well. To see them racing for big money on a big stage in Orlando meant a great deal to Carithers.

“That part hits home for us,” Carithers said. “That grassroots racing is strong in our customer base and with this race bringing in all these sportsman classes, it made sense for us to be a sponsor. This race is all for the racers and it was important to do something for them. They deserve this big, standalone race and they deserve a big payout.”

A.R.T has been a top name in the industry for more than two decades and Carithers, who had worked in sales for the company for more than 10 years, became the owner a year ago.

After working through some unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Carithers is excited to see what 2021 holds, starting with the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS.

“The sportsman racing stayed so strong last year and it’s exciting to see the racers and fans back at the tracks,” Carithers said. “For us, our big thing is we try to uphold a certain level of quality with our parts. A.R.T was built on quality and we’ve just stuck with that. We’re not selling a subpar product and we’re always working with the racers’ interest in mind.”

To show that support in Orlando, A.R.T is also a sponsor of Friday’s racer appreciation party, which was a huge hit with teams during the inaugural race.

Add in the chance to work with Enders and A.R.T is excited to enjoy a marquee weekend.

“It’s so exciting to see our World Doorslammer Nationals family continue to grow,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “To see support from new companies in 2021 tells me we’re hitting the mark and what we’re doing is resonating.

“Everyone at A.R.T is over-the-moon excited and you can hear it in their voice, and it’s a great opportunity for them to engage the local racers, too. They’re supporting all the things we do to give the racers what they deserve.”

