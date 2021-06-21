Applied Imaging Returns to Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel Dragster for Norwalk

Top Fuel veteran and championship contender Doug Kalitta will be returning to a new-look Applied Imaging Top Fuel dragster for the NHRA Norwalk Nationals this weekend in Norwalk, Ohio. Two years ago Kalitta raced his Applied Imaging dragster to the quarterfinals at the wildly popular race contested just west of Cleveland. The return of the award-winning Michigan based company which focuses on managed print and network services as well as hardware and software solutions for companies across the Midwest is another strong reflection on the strength of Kalitta Motorsports’ business to business relationships.

“We have enjoyed working with Applied Imaging since 2019 and we have seen how the relationship has grown,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “They have been involved with a number of our other partners and this year they are joining forces with our charity partner A Kid Again to do some amazing things. Doug’s Applied Imaging Top Fuel dragster will definitely stand out in the staging lanes and on the track. We are looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans and all our sponsors.”

This will be the second specialty design Kalitta has raced this season. Two races ago the perennial championship contender drove his Mobil 1 TRD Top Fuel emblazoned race car to the final round of the SpringNationals in Houston. The 49-time Top Fuel national event winner is also celebrating 20 years with primary sponsor Mac Tools during this season.

“I would love to get that 50th win in the Applied Imaging Top Fuel dragster,” said Kalitta, two-time finalist in 2021. “I have been with Mac Tools basically my whole career and when we get the chance to run a specialty car we of course want to do well and also be sure to recognize all our sponsors like Toyota, Mobil 1, DHL, Mac Tools and Kalitta Air. Norwalk is a big race and I know they will have the stands packed this weekend. The Bader family does an amazing job.”

In addition to the race car design and crew shirts Applied Imaging will be utilizing Kalitta Motorsports’ newly redesigned VIP hospitality area to host customers and clients throughout the weekend. They will also be using social media to promote their continued involvement with the race team and NHRA drag racing.

“This relationship has grown so much since the first time we race an Applied Imaging Top Fuel car with Doug at Norwalk in 2019,” said Scott Grinwis, Director Business Development for Applied Imaging. “That same year we came back on all the race cars at the U.S. Nationals and we have attended a number of races to continue to build our business to business relationships. We get a lot of business done at the track and it is a great environment for our customer and clients. We can’t wait to see Doug get a win in the Applied Imaging Top Fuel dragster.”

NHRA Norwalk Nationals qualifying will begin this Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Qualifying will continue with two sessions on Saturday with final eliminations starting at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can tune into live coverage on FOX beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on race day.

