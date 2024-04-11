Connect with us

Antrown Brown Aims for Repeat Victory at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Published

This weekend, renowned Top Fuel drag racer Antrown Brown returns to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, aiming for a repeat of his victory at last year’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Brown, the defending event champion, continues to make his mark in the racing world with his impressive track record at the Las Vegas venue.

With a history of success at The Strip, Brown has captured the event champion title four times (2011, 2016, 2017, and 2023) and has been the runner-up on three occasions (2008, 2012, 2013). Additionally, he has been the top qualifier four times (2010, 2012 – 2014). Brown’s expertise shines in the high-pressure format of four-wide racing, where he has the most final quad appearances among the pro categories since the introduction of the four-wide format in Las Vegas in 2018.

Following a strong qualifying fourth at the Phoenix event and reaching the quarterfinals, Brown and his team have focused on refining their strategies.

“Our team always has a lot of success at four-wide events. We’re looking to get off to a good start,” explained Brown. “The No. 1 thing is to qualify well. We’re coming off of Phoenix. We had a good qualifying outing there, just got bit in the second round with being a little too aggressive, but we tested on Monday and we loved the results that we got from testing.”

Brown will be accessible to fans, participating in autograph sessions on Saturday, April 13:

  • 9:00 – 9:30 AM: Mission #2Fast2Tasty autograph session at Mission Foods midway display
  • 9:30 – 10:00 AM: Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display

“We have a great group of partners coming out to support us this weekend. We have FVP headquarters, a new state-of-the-art facility, out there, and we also have Genesis and we look forward to having them out,” added Brown. “After the race weekend, I’m staying behind in Vegas to join them at their ISRI convention show. Our Matco Tools/Lucas Oil/Genesis Top Fuel dragster will be on display. We’re looking forward to having some fun out in Vegas, but first and foremost, we’ve got to get through the four-wides. It’s the battel royale of drag racing over there at The Strip. We’re looking forward to it, we’re ready to go, and we’re hoping to peel off our first win this weekend.”

This story was originally published on April 11, 2024. Drag Illustrated

