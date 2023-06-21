Antron Brown To Compete In First #2Fast2Tasty Challenge In Norwalk

Antron Brown, the driver of the Matco Tools Top Fuel Dragster, gears up for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park. Brown is set to make some serious moves at this highly anticipated event.

With an impressive track record, including being the 2014 event champion and a two-time runner-up in 2010 and 2015, Antron Brown is no stranger to success at Summit Motorsports Park. However, last year’s event left him hungry for more after an early exit in the first round, but he’s determined to bounce back stronger than ever this year,

In his last outing in Bristol, Brown showcased his undeniable skills, securing a runner-up finish. He fought his way through tough competition, defeating the likes of Brittany Force, Tony Schumacher, and Doug Kalitta before being bested by Justin Ashley. This outstanding performance has undoubtedly fueled his motivation to seize victory in Norwalk.

As the 2023 season progresses, Brown’s statistics speak for themselves. In eight races, he has already claimed one win, one runner-up finish, and one No. 1 qualifier. His career record is equally impressive, with 72 wins and 50 No. 1 qualifiers out of 491 races. Notably, he achieved a significant milestone at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, surpassing 800 competition round wins, placing him among an elite group of six drivers in NHRA history.

For Brown and his Matco Tools Top Fuel team, the Norwalk event holds special significance. The track is situated just a stone’s throw away from Matco’s corporate headquarters in Stow, Ohio, while Summit’s headquarters are located in nearby Tallmadge. Adding to the homecoming vibe, Brown’s crew chief, Brian Corradi, is an Ohio native and co-owner of the popular Master’s Pizza restaurant, with multiple locations in the Cleveland area. Assistant crew chief Mark Oswald, originally from Cincinnati, further reinforces the team’s Ohio ties.

“Norwalk is always a big race for us because we have a lot of family and a lot of partners in the northern Ohio area. Matco Tools’ corporate headquarters are located in Stow, Summit Racing Equipment, which came on with us when we started ABM, they’re Ohio-based; Race Winning Brands, and of course, Master’s Pizza,” explained Brown. “So, we’re really looking forward to getting out there and getting things off to a great start. Like always, we want to qualify in the top three, get some bonus points, and put ourselves in a good starting position on race day.”

“We qualified for this weekend’s Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and we’re hoping to put one of those in the bag and carry that on into Sunday,” said Brown. “We ended up falling slightly short at the last race in Bristol, so we’re ready to take it one step further this weekend in Norwalk.”

Antron Brown’s racing prowess isn’t the only highlight for the Brown family lately. His 18-year-old son, Anson, made waves by clinching a $75,000 prize after defeating 2013 Top Fuel world champion Shawn Langdon in the final round of the TB Promotions Twin Fifties Bracket Race.

Brown will be involved in several exciting events throughout the weekend. On Wednesday, fans can meet him and other Summit Racing drivers at a car show held at Summit Racing’s Ohio retail store in Tallmadge. Additionally, on Saturday, an autograph session will take place at the Mission Foods midway display, providing an opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite driver.

As the countdown to the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals begins, Antron Brown is revved up and ready to dominate the track. With his sights set on qualifying in the top three, accumulating bonus points, and securing a strong starting position on race day, Brown is determined to build on his recent successes and capture a Wally in Norwalk.