Antron Brown to be Featured in Four-Part Documentary Series from DRIVEN Studios

Antron Brown and DRIVEN Studios announced today a four-part biopic series exploring the life and career of the four-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion. “AB – 3.7 Seconds. 30 Years” will offer an in-depth look at the life and career behind one of drag racing’s most accomplished drivers.

Across four episodes, the documentary will trace Brown’s journey through racing, family, and the experiences that shaped his career, with a perspective that reaches beyond the few seconds fans see on the track.

Brown has earned 83 NHRA national event victories, four Top Fuel world championships and 51 No. 1 qualifying positions. He was also the first driver to win NHRA national events in both Pro Stock Motorcycle and Top Fuel and also the first Black driver to win a major U.S. auto racing championship when he captured his first NHRA Top Fuel series title in 2012. He made history again in 2024 when he captured his first Top Fuel crown as a team owner, AB Motorsports, becoming the first Black championship-winning owner/driver.

“People see the few seconds on the track, but there’s a whole life behind that moment,” Brown said. “I’m excited to share more of that journey, the hard work, the team, all the years of work it took to get me here, and give people a closer look at what racing and this life has meant to me.

“I’ve worked with DRIVEN before, and I’m excited to team up with them again on this project. We’ve got some exciting things in the works for 2027, so not only am I glad they’re going to show what it took me to get where I am, I’m fired up they’re starting with us when they are.”

“Having the opportunity to tell the full story of a legend like Antron Brown is a true honor for the entire DRIVEN team,” said Tom Lofthouse, Chief Content Officer, DRIVEN. “Antron has such a big personality at the race track, but there is so much more that makes him such an intense competitor and yet a special person to everyone around him and it will be a privilege for us to tell that story for everyone to enjoy on DRIVEN.”

In addition to the four-part series, Brown is also featured in another original documentary series debuting on DRIVEN in February 2027, ‘Go or Go Home.’ ‘AB-3.7 Seconds. 30 Years,’ is scheduled to debut on DRIVEN during the 2027 season.