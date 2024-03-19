Antron Brown Talks Past, Present & Future on ‘The Racing Business’ Podcast

As a pivotal figure in drag racing, Antron Brown’s journey from a fresh-faced newcomer to a Top Fuel NHRA driver and owner of AB Motorsports encapsulates a story of relentless ambition, familial dedication, and a deep-seated passion for motorsports. The season finale of “The Racing Business” with Jason Dukes offered viewers an intimate glance into Brown’s life, achievements, and future aspirations, painting a portrait of a racer who’s as much about the people and relationships behind the scenes as he is about the thrill of speed.

Reflecting on his early days, Brown shared a nostalgic look back with Dukes, “Look at that picture man, from 2001…we both had hair back then.” This lighthearted reminiscence set the stage for a profound exploration of Brown’s racing career and personal growth. From discussing physical changes to delving into the deeper aspirations that have fueled his journey, Brown’s reflections provided a poignant kickoff to the episode.

As the conversation unfolded, the depth of Brown’s experience and vision came to the forefront. The episode wasn’t just a season closer for “The Racing Business”; it was a celebration of Brown’s evolution within the sport. Highlighting his transition from a professional racer to a team owner, Brown expressed, “For me, I always had this vision… I wanted to lay down some tracks to bring people together, to inspire people to do what they truly want to do. And I’m still doing it to this day, man.”

Family plays a central role in Brown’s narrative, not just as a source of personal joy but as a crucial element of his racing career. Discussing his children’s forays into racing and their professional pursuits, Brown emphasized the importance of support and growth, “My family has been in with the long call for me… my daughter is now dabbling a little bit back into racing.”

The episode also spotlighted the significant strides Brown has made with AB Motorsports, outlining the partnerships and sponsorships that have bolstered his journey. Speaking to the essence of these relationships, Brown noted, “It takes a family… you got to water them each and every day to see them blossom into bigger things that could bring more teams to the sport.”

As for the future, Brown remains focused on growth, innovation, and the continued expansion of AB Motorsports. His ambition to change the sport and nurture new talent is evident, “We want to win championships, we want to change the sport… hopefully, one day we could have a second car here at AB Motorsports.”

Antron Brown’s story is more than just a tale of personal success; it’s a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and community in the world of motorsports.