Antron Brown Sets His Sights on a Milestone 75th Victory at the NHRA Midwest Nationals

With a storied career marked by determination and a track record of unyielding success, Antron Brown, the driver of Matco’s “Tools for the Cause” Top Fuel Dragster, returns to the NHRA Midwest Nationals, aiming for a monumental 75th national event victory this coming weekend. With a history as a five-time event champion (2009, 2012-2015), and a two-time No.1 qualifier in Pro Stock Motorcycle (2001, 2004), Brown looks to further his legacy on a track that has witnessed his success over the years.

The 2023 racing season has already seen Brown’s mettle, with 17 races under his belt, boasting three wins, two runner-up finishes, and a No. 1 qualifier spot. His illustrious career, spanning 500 races, with 74 wins and 50 No. 1 qualifiers, is a testament to his enduring excellence in the highly competitive realm of drag racing.

Returning to St. Louis as the winningest nitro-class driver in the track’s history, Brown brings more than just experience to the race. The chase for the illustrious 75th victory comes on the heels of back-to-back wins in Brainerd, Minn., and Indianapolis which marked a resounding end to the NHRA’s regular season.

As the No. 5 ranked second-year team owner, Brown is not just racing for personal glory; he’s on a quest for a fourth series title and the maiden title for AB Motorsports, with the backdrop of the engaging “Tools for the Cause” initiative, painting a vibrant stroke of charity amidst the roaring engines of competition.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Brown’s dragster will don a pink “Tools for the Cause” livery, as a symbol of hope and a catalyst for change. The initiative, powered by Matco, promises to donate 15% of the sales from select TFC items to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), a beacon of hope in the relentless fight against breast cancer. Since its inception in 2012, ‘Tools for the Cause’ has channeled over two million dollars into breast cancer research, marking a stride of benevolence in the thunderous world of drag racing.

Ahead of the NHRA Midwest Nationals, Antron Brown said, “The gameplan right now at this point in the Countdown is to take it one round at a time. We’re not going to go into St. Louis putting a lot of pressure on ourselves. We qualified well in Charlotte and that’s what we want to continue to do in St. Louis so we can put ourselves in the right position heading into race day. We’ll take it one lap at a time, not get ahead of ourselves. We can race with anybody. I feel really comfortable with where we’re at and I can see the eagerness and that hungry look on all of our Matco Tools/Toyota guys. With that being said, we’re feeling good and ready to go in St. Louis.”