Antron Brown Secures Fourth NHRA Top Fuel World Championship, First as Team Owner

Eight years after winning his third NHRA Top Fuel world championship, Antron Brown secured his fourth NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series title Sunday afternoon during eliminations at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. Brown eliminated two of the other four drivers in contention before winning his semifinal match to clinch the first world championship for AB Motorsports. He then went on to win the season finale at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, earning his 80th career Wally counting victories in Pro Stock Motorcycle and Top Fuel.

Brown went into the weekend just 44 points behind point leader Justin Ashley and was one of several Top Fuel drivers who didn’t get to make a qualifying attempt on Friday due to rain. The third-year team owner threw down a 3.725 E.T. at 318.09 mph to slide into the No. 9 spot in the first full session on Saturday, then smoked the tires in the final session to wrap up qualifying in the No. 12 position.

Brown’s pressure-packed race day started in a bizarre way, as a small plane crashed into the Pomona pits just before Brown was set to face Ashley in a crucial first-round matchup. After a two-hour break in racing action, the two championship contenders returned to the starting line to battle it out. Brown left first by just .002 seconds and powered to a 3.696 E.T. at 331.53 mph to finish ahead of Ashley and his 3.704 E.T. Brown moved first again when he faced Shawn Langdon, who was just one point behind Brown going into the event. Both drivers quickly lost traction, but Brown recovered quicker and won with a 5.031-second pass. With the championship on the line in the semifinals, Brown threw down a 3.693 E.T. at 330.88 mph to defeat Brittany Force, clinching the title in the process.

“This team has been resilient,” Brown said. “We never quit. We never stop. We didn’t qualify where we wanted to, and when we saw our matchups, it was like doomsday. We had Justin Ashley first round and we knew that was a monumental matchup. Then you go to Shawn Langdon and we both were trying to throw at it and it didn’t go down. That last round against Brittany, we gotta hit the tree, go down the track, and if they run a 3.64-3.65, so be it, but we gotta give ourselves a fighting chance. That 3.69 came right on time.”

Brown earned three victories in the regular season, including his milestone 75th career Wally at the Route 66 Nationals outside Chicago. He went on to win the first two races of the six-race Countdown to the Championship, putting himself in a prime position to score his fourth world championship and his first as a team owner.

“All the glory goes to God,” said Brown, who won his first three titles (2012, 2015-2016) driving for the late Don Schumacher before launching AB Motorsports in 2022. “Here we are with all these great partners like Matco Tools, Lucas Oil, Hangsterfer’s, FVP, Summit Racing, Toyota, and Sirius XM. They all make this possible for us and keep us going each and every day. To get this championship, it’s incredible. Truly a blessing. I love all my family at home, my kids, everybody. This championship trophy is coming back to Indianapolis, Indiana. I can’t believe we did it.”

With the championship locked up, Brown rolled into the final round shooting for his sixth win of the season. He jumped off the starting line with a .038-second reaction time to lead outgoing world champion Doug Kalitta, then followed through with a weekend-best 3.681 E.T. at 330.55 mph to hold off Kalitta’s 3.71 E.T.

“We got through the semis and into the finals against Doug and Brian (Corradi) said, ‘let’s throw some more at it.’ This track is so good out here. We left it all out on the racetrack,” Brown said. “Had a good light, went down there, got the win, pulled it off. To win the race and win the championship is unreal. It was a heck of a race day and a heck of a show.”

The NHRA Finals marked the final race for Brown’s longtime co-crew chief, Mark Oswald, who announced his retirement on race day. The former Funny Car and Top Fuel driver has worked with Brown, co-crew chief Brian Corradi, car chief Brad Mason, and the Matco Tools team for all four of the team’s world championships. As a driver, Oswald won one NHRA Funny Car championship and four IHRA season titles. He was also the second driver to win in both NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car.

“He’s a huge impact,” Brown said regarding Oswald’s retirement. “He’s always kept me accountable, kept me straight. What a man. He’s had such a career; a true champion. He’s what made us all champions. He stays cool, calm, collected. Love you, Mark. You’re going home with the win and the championship. All for you, brother.”

Brown and the AB Motorsports team will take the stage at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony as the 2024 Top Fuel world champions on Monday, Nov. 17 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

This story was originally published on November 18, 2024.