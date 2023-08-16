Antron Brown Ready To Get Back To Brainerd International Raceway For Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Antron Brown is ready to get back to Brainerd and the track that he has done so well at. Driver of the Matco Tools ‘Test Drive’ Top Fuel Dragster, Brown has previously clinched the title of event champion five times, with victories in Top Fuel in 2011 and Pro Stock Motorcycle in 2000, 2001, 2003, and 2006. Additionally, he’s marked his presence as a four-time runner-up in the years 2012, 2016-2018, and has earned the esteemed No. 1 qualifier spot on four occasions — twice in Top Fuel in 2014 and 2016, and twice in Pro Stock Motorcycle in 2001 and 2004.

Revisiting the 2022 NHRA Brainerd Nationals, Brown displayed immense prowess, qualifying fifth and reaching the quarterfinals. His journey witnessed a victory over Clay Millican in round one, but he met his match against Steve Torrence in round two.

In Topeka, Brown’s dedication to the sport shone through. Starting off in the 11th position, he surged forward to the semifinals, overpowering Mike Salinas in round one and Austin Prock in round two. However, the semifinals saw him narrowly defeated by Justin Ashley in the semifinals.

The 2023 season has been both challenging and rewarding for Brown. In just 13 races, he has claimed a win, reached the runner-up position twice, and secured the No. 1 qualifier spot once.

Currently, Brown is riding high on his recent achievements, being ranked fourth. This comes after a remarkable semifinal appearance in Topeka, Kansas, and a runner-up finish in Sonoma, California. This momentum has also paved the way for Brown to participate in Brainerd’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, scheduled for this Saturday. Fans will be pleased to recall Brown’s triumphant moments in both the Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories right here in Brainerd. And underscoring his endeavors is the continuous support from the Eagan, Minnesota-based FMP and its FVP brand, major partners of AB Motorsports.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming race, Brown remarked, “Brainerd has always held a special place for us. I often reflect on our national record-setting time of 3.680 and our memorable victory against J.R. Todd in the first round of eliminations in 2015. My team and I remain laser-focused. With our history at Brainerd and the honor of representing Lucas Oil, one of our key sponsors, we’re raring to go. With FVP and Factory Motor Parts backing us, we’re geared up to channel our inner Ray Charles, embrace the race, and aim for the pinnacle. Our goals are set: qualify well, compete fiercely, and, if the stars align, make it to the final round.”