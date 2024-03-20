Connect with us

Antron Brown Pursuing Monumental Win at Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

As the NHRA season speeds into its second event, Antron Brown, the driver of the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, sets his sights on victory at the upcoming Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. This event, held at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip from March 22 – 24, 2024, presents an exciting opportunity for Brown to clinch his milestone 75th NHRA national event victory.

With an impressive track record at Pomona, including three-time champion status and multiple runner-up finishes, Brown’s history at this venue underscores his exceptional skill and determination. His recent performance at the NHRA Mission Foods season-opener and the Gatornationals, where he secured a semifinal finish and won the Pep Boys Top Fuel All-Star Callout, has the Matco Tools team riding a wave of momentum into the Winternationals.

The event will also feature the highly anticipated Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, where Brown will showcase his competitive edge during Top Fuel qualifying. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the racing superstar during autograph sessions at the Mission Foods midway display and the Team Toyota midway display on Saturday morning.

Antron Brown shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip is a venue we always look forward to visiting. With some early-season runs already under our belt, we’re heading into this weekend with high expectations. The competition has been fierce, but our team is excited and ready to take on the challenge. We’re aiming for some really fast runs and hoping to give the fans an unforgettable show.”

With a career spanning 505 races, 74 wins, and 50 No. 1 qualifiers, Brown’s pursuit of his 75th win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals is not just a personal milestone but a testament to his enduring excellence and impact on the sport of drag racing.

