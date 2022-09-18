Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Antron Brown Moves up to Fourth in Top Fuel Standings in Reading

Published

Antron Brown and the Matco Tools Top Fuel team carried the momentum from their big U.S. Nationals triumph into the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, the first event of the six-race Countdown to the Championship.

Entering the race weekend ranked sixth in the standings, Brown successfully cracked into the ‘top five,’ having secured the No. 4 position on the Top Fuel leaderboard at the conclusion of Sunday’s elimination rounds. Brown’s two-spot jump came courtesy of a semifinal finish from the eighth qualifying position.

The New Jersey native who considers ‘the Grove’ to be a home track, started race day with a first-round victory over Josh Hart, which led to Brown and Hart swapping spots in the point standings. Round two pitted Brown against No. 1 qualifier and regular-season points leader, Brittany Force. The two-time winner in 2022 clocked a 3.730 E.T. while Force suffered mechanical issues in the opposite lane, allowing Brown to extend his round-win streak to six-in-a-row from the Indianapolis event and record his fourth elimination round-win over Force this season. By activating the win light, Brown advanced one more position up to fourth and set up a semifinal contest with eventual race winner Austin Prock. Brown and Prock were nearly even leaving the starting line and both drove into immediate tire smoke. The championship-challengers were on and off the throttle, treating fans to a thrilling pedalfest down the 1,000-foot stretch but it was Prock who was able to cross the finish line beams first, ending Brown’s day after the semifinals.

“It’s been a great race weekend, we’re definitely moving in the right direction, and we really thought we had the car to win it today, especially being at this home event with so much family and friends out here,” said Brown, who grew up in Chesterfield, N.J., and cut his teeth making the rounds at the local mid-Atlantic dragstrips as a kid.

“All in all, we’ve been making some great strides,” added the first-year team owner, who is in pursuit of his fourth Top Fuel world championship. “I’m super proud of this Matco Tools team and the way we’re all pulling together, and now, we’re right in the thick of things, and we’re very much looking forward to getting to Charlotte next weekend. We’re going to keep our heads down, take it one step at a time, and try and make up some more ground next weekend.

Antron Brown and the Matco Tools Top Fuel team depart Maple Grove Raceway ranked fourth in the standings. They will compete next at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, Sept. 23-25, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.